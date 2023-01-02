Use BESTBOOKS22 for 20% off at checkout! Free shipping on $35+ Last day for holiday shipping is 12/13.

The Hungry Season
Read Excerpt Glasses Icon Icon of eye glasses over an open book

Request Desk/Exam Copy Academic Icon Academic icon

The Hungry Season

by Lisa M. Hamilton

Regular Price $15.99

Regular Price $20.99 CAD

ebook
Hardcover Audiobook Download Unabridged
ebook
Hardcover Audiobook Download Unabridged

Regular Price $15.99

Regular Price $20.99 CAD

This item is a preorder. Your payment method will be charged immediately, and the product is expected to ship on or around September 26, 2023. This date is subject to change due to shipping delays beyond our control.

Also Available From:

Buy Now:

Amazon Apple Books Barnes & Noble Google Play Ebooks.com Kobo

On Sale

Sep 26, 2023

Page Count

368 Pages

Publisher

Little Brown and Company Logo

ISBN-13

9780316415873

Genre

Nonfiction / Social Science / Agriculture & Food (see Also Political Science / Public Policy / Agriculture & Food Policy)

Description

The vital story of a Hmong refugee farmer who smuggled seeds of rice from her native Laos to Fresno, California, revealing the grain’s crucial role in physical and cultural survival around the world


Anchored by the captivating story of Ia Vang–a Hmong-American grandmother, shaman, and rice farmer in Fresno, California–and the broader Hmong diaspora, BLOOD RICE chronicles the history of rice from the plant’s domestication in ancient southeast Asia to its role in the Green Revolution and America’s “secret war” in Laos, to its place on the front lines of today’s “gene revolution.”

Thought-provoking and ambitious in scope, Lisa Hamilton’s BLOOD RICE uses the story of rice-the world’s most important food-to examine vital questions about biodiversity and about the tangible value of small farms, cultural rituals, and traditional agricultural practices amid threats from climate change, genetic engineering, decades-long demographic shifts, and a looming global food crisis.

What's Inside

Read More Read Less