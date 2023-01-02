The Hungry Season

This item is a preorder. Your payment method will be charged immediately, and the product is expected to ship on or around September 26, 2023. This date is subject to change due to shipping delays beyond our control.

Description

The vital story of a Hmong refugee farmer who smuggled seeds of rice from her native Laos to Fresno, California, revealing the grain’s crucial role in physical and cultural survival around the world





Anchored by the captivating story of Ia Vang–a Hmong-American grandmother, shaman, and rice farmer in Fresno, California–and the broader Hmong diaspora, BLOOD RICE chronicles the history of rice from the plant’s domestication in ancient southeast Asia to its role in the Green Revolution and America’s “secret war” in Laos, to its place on the front lines of today’s “gene revolution.”



Thought-provoking and ambitious in scope, Lisa Hamilton’s BLOOD RICE uses the story of rice-the world’s most important food-to examine vital questions about biodiversity and about the tangible value of small farms, cultural rituals, and traditional agricultural practices amid threats from climate change, genetic engineering, decades-long demographic shifts, and a looming global food crisis.