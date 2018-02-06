The Collected Adventures of Bannon & Clare

The Bannon & Clare series by New York Times bestselling author Lilith Saintcrow, featuring a forensic sorceress and a detective in an alternate Victorian London, now collected in a single edition for the first time.









This omnibus edition of Bannon & Clare contains: The Iron Wyrm Affair, The Red Plague Affair, The Ripper Affair, and The Damnation Affair.









Emma Bannon, forensic sorceress in the service of the Empire, has a mission: to protect Archibald Clare, a failed, unregistered mentath. His skills of deduction are legendary, and her own sorcery is not inconsiderable. But the conspiracy killing registered mentaths and sorcerers alike will just as likely killas seduce them into treachery toward their Queen.