Boy with Loaded Gun

ALSO BY LEWIS NORDAN

Welcome to the Arrow-Catcher Fair

The All-Girl Football Team

Music of the Swamp

Wolf Whistle

The Sharpshooter Blues

Sugar Among the Freaks

Lightning Song

FOR

Lewis Eric Nordan

IN MEMORY

Lemuel Alonzo Nordan

Gilbert Russell Bayles

Russell Ammon Nordan

John Robert Nordan

My life has been incredible.

I don't believe a word of it.

—KATHERINE ANNE PORTER

AUTHOR'S NOTE

I couldn't decide whether to call this book a Memoir or not, so I put the problem to my wife: I said, "If you were working at the Library of Congress, how would you list this one?"

She said, "Nordan, Lewis."

I said, "No, I mean—"

She said, "ISBN whatever."

"Fiction or Nonfiction," I said. "It seems to fall somewhere between the two."

She said, "You made up your memoir?"

"Names mostly, you know."

She said, "You didn't mention my name, did you?"

"I changed your name, I changed all the names, that's what I'm saying."

"If all you changed was names—"

"And conversations. I made up some conversations."

"Still—I'd say Memoir."

"And maybe I exaggerated some stuff too. Some of the painful stuff, death, and like that."

"Grief Therapy. Excellent! Self-Help, Popular Psychology—"

"No, no—"

"You didn't include any recipes, did you?"

"The book's about me, basically. Who I am, and—"

"I see where you're going with this. A 'How To' Guide for Jackasses."

"Really I'm just trying to decide between Fiction and Nonfiction."

"Okay, okay, give me some chapter titles. That might help."

I said, "There's a chapter called 'The Man I Killed.'"

"Murder mystery!"

"'Up, Up, and Away'!"

"Comics!"

"'Zen and the Art of Mail Order.'"

"Eastern Religions!"

"One on Emmett Till."

"Historical!"

"'Tell Me, Ramon Fernandez, If You Know.'"

"Poetry!"

"'The Amazing Technicolor Effing Machine.'"

This stopped her.

"Say what?"

"There's a chapter called 'The Amazing Technicolor Effing Machine.'"

"Musical comedy?"

"Probably not."

"What's an effing machine?"

"Effing. It's a euphemism, you know. I'm embarrassed. The f-word. Jeez."

"That's the title of one of your chapters? You wrote a book about you being an effing machine?"

"Not—"

"Nonfiction is pretty much off the table at this point."

"Honey, listen—"

"We might be looking at Fantasy here."

"It's not me. I'm not the effing machine. It's a machine. An actual machine."

"You wrote about a machine that—"

"Right."

"You're telling me you've written a Science Fiction memoir? A Science Fiction memoir is impossible to catalog, I hate to tell you."

"No, this part is not fiction, it's real, the effing machine is true."

For a long time she only looked at me.

"All right, all right," she said at last. "Let's move on. More chapter titles, let's go."

"'The Land of Dreamy Dreams.'"

"Travel."

"'Violence in America.'"

"Sociology."

It was pretty clear we were getting nowhere.

She said, "So anyway—"

I said, "Yeah."

She said, "So about this machine."

"The effing machine?"

"Right, right."

I said, "Yeah?"

She said, "Where do you keep it?"

ONE

1

Voodoo

DURING THE DAY, WHILE my mother worked, I moved with ease across the small property where we lived. A brindle cow bellowed from a neighbor's yard. Mr. Alexander, next door, stopped by with a honeycomb from his hive, which he shared with me; the crunching in my ears as I chewed the comb were only bee carcasses, he told me, some of the best eating. An old lady down the street yelled at me not to throw persimmons onto her sidewalk. In a corner of the yard stood what we called the arbor, really a large wooden frame draped with fragrant grapevines, muscadines, which attracted an enormity of tuneful bumblebees into the foliage; beneath the shade of these vines I stood with my eyes closed and breathed deep and drank in the purple fragrance of the swollen grapes and of the sweet leaves that, after summer rain, smelled like green peas. The bees were as loud as a stringed orchestra, and when I grew up and read a poem by Yeats about a "bee-loud glade," I was certain I had heard what the poet heard, and heard it again simply by remembering. On the other side of the house stood great, dark pecan trees, their shade so deep and constant that, no matter the weather, the side yard never fully warmed up during the day, and though I played there from morning to suppertime beneath those trees, as the sun passed across the blue sky above me, the light that reached me there was forever dim as twilight. Now half a century later the images beneath those magical trees glimmer and ripple and change as if viewed through water, as it seems to me they did even then. All such images, though they occur to me only in beauty, are really images of loneliness. My father was dead, my mother was away somewhere, somewhere behind me toiled a nursemaid hired to look after me, and I sat all alone in the crook of a willow tree that grew in a ditch alongside a dirt road, looking outward, outward from my perch for the end of longing, for rescue from grief, for which I had no word or even memory.

When I was just eighteen months old, my father died suddenly and left my young mother and me alone, just at the beginning of World War II. He had never been sick before, the story goes—"Never sick a day in his life." So when he came home early from work that day, my mother didn't even take the illness seriously and left to go to a meeting of some kind. The two of them had thought he had indigestion. He died while she was out. When my mother got word at her meeting that her husband, who she had only just seen and spoken to, was dead, she says she didn't cry at all, not until much later, so unreal was the news. She says she only came home and sat and stared out a window at a stand of pine trees out from the house. That was the only response she says she could muster.

I wish I could remember the day of my father's death. If not my father, at least the day that he died. Whether it was cloudy or sunny, who was looking after me, whether I missed him when he was not in the room that night, or the next. I have looked at photographs of myself and of my mother and father during that time, a blond boy-child with a serious, furrowed brow. In some pictures, I am wearing a gown sometimes, a dark sailor suit in other pictures. My mother is a pretty 1940s woman with short hair and spit curls, wearing a sassy dark dress with big white polka dots. Her smile is as bright as sunshine. There is one picture of my father, in which he holds me. He is wearing a hat. He has taken off his suit jacket and wears a white shirt and tie and vest. The sleeves of the shirt are bright against the dark vest. He is wearing glasses, which along with the hat brim, prevent me from seeing his eyes.

I try to see something of myself in his face, but there is nothing. The shape is different, the set of the eyes, the chin, the cheekbones. Our body shapes are different as well. As a grown man I am slender and of average height, he was short and barrel-chested. I look like my mother, I have her blue eyes, her chronic cough, her sense of humor, her straight back and high arches, and though these things I am pleased to share with her, they too are a loss to me, as they provide no purchase on that invisibility in my past. My son looks like my father, I am told, and this gives me some comfort. I look and look at him, and on the rare occasions when current feeling does not merely magnify the beauty of his presence, I do, once in a while, break through into the old abyss and catch a glimpse of what may have been the man I never knew. This is rare and not very trustworthy evidence.

The old car that my father drove on his rural mail route sits in the background of one or two photos, a dark coupe with running boards, looking like an escapee from a period movie. The family dog, a serene and silky old girl, appears in the far-back of another photograph. None of it do I remember. None of it, therefore, convinces me of its reality. Maybe it's obvious that I should not remember, from such an early age, but it seems even so that I should. Some small thing, at least. To want a thing so much—just one memory—ought to confer some entitlement. It has been hard for me to tolerate the mechanical recording of my father's existence without the full proof of my own memory.

I remember that war well enough, the one that was just beginning when he died, and so if I can remember that, then the birth of memory would seem not be far behind. Clearly I remember the news reports on the old Philco radio, the room it sat in, the blackouts and scrap metal drives (I threw a tea kettle onto a pile in front of the train depot) and ration books, the absence of young men from our town, the absence of my own uncle, a physician away from home and at risk, serving as he did in Patton's army in North Africa. So close! I want to exclaim. I am so close to remembering.

I remember angry talk of "Krauts" and "Japs." Men came home from the war with souvenirs, swastikas, German helmets, bayonets, shell casings. I remember the end of the war. My mother and I happened to be visiting an aunt in Louisville on VE day. The soldiers on the train flirted with my grieving mother, and I was surprised to observe the pleasure of her smile as she rejected them. I remember the day the Baptist preacher's daughter appeared all in tears at our back door to report the death of Roosevelt.

But my father is an invisibility. The space that he occupied has always been a significant blank spot in my imagination. I know a few things about him, not many, but I hold to them, with varying degrees of positive effect. He was nearly twenty years older than my mother, which means he was born in 1892, another century. Victoria would reign as queen of England for almost another decade. He first drew breath only twenty-seven years after the surrender at Appomatox Courthouse. He was born, in other words, about the same distance in time from that war as we are now from Vietnam. I frame the chronology in these terms in order to emphasize to myself the distance between my world and his. No wonder I can't remember him. He might as well have lived on another planet. Mark Twain was writing books when my father was born. My father served on a navy ship in the war—but not the war I remember. He was in the First World War. It's unfathomable to me.

AT MY FATHER'S DEATH my mother and I were forced to move out of the little house my parents had built and out of the gentle hills of Forest, Mississippi. We moved a hundred-some miles north to the Mississippi Delta, a vast alluvial plain in a crook of the Yazoo River. In these lonely backwaters and days of grief my memory begins.

One of my nurses during this time was a woman named Lily. Of all the child-care help my mother employed in those early years, Lily is the only one whose name has stayed with me. She was old and large-bottomed and walked with a limp, which I learned much later was the result of a beating she took as a child. Lily practiced voodoo and kept many powders and potions and herbs that were used almost always for purposes of healing and good health, but sometimes in anger, it was rumored. It was said of Lily that she removed a frog from a man's stomach.

One day Lily played a sort of joke on me. She turned on the water at the kitchen sink just enough that only air and very little water could get through the old plumbing. The pipes set up a howl, the sad, strange old groaning that I had heard and been frightened by before. Lily had her back to me. She was a large woman, always wearing an apron. Her hair was long gray and greased and wild. She told me was working a spell, a hex. She turned around suddenly, and out of her big broad nose was protruding a thick foliage of green leaves and twigs. It scared the living daylights out of me. It was a joke, but not one that I could appreciate. I thought a tree was growing out of her nose.

Whyever Lily may have thought to scare me like that, I know that I loved her. She is the first person on earth that I am sure I felt love for. I can't for the life of me remember my father, but I can identify the moment that I knew what love was, and the person I loved was Lily. When Lily moved away, I did not imagine that I would live through the loss. The loss of Lily was the loss of love. I still long for her this half century later. I still feel the soft warmth of her body as she held me. I still smell the corn bread–clean fragrance of her skin, the fruity sweetness of the pomade in her hair. I can hear the low melody of her voice calling me Sugar. I have lost other loves since this time, including two sons, so I don't mean to say that my heart still grieves for Lily. Other grief has eclipsed this, and time does heal, after all. I'm saying that when I want to get back as close to my father as memory and metaphor can take me, I call up that vivid memory of loss when Lily moved away, and I know that this is what I felt on that day before memory when my mother sat at the window and stared at a stand of loblolly pines and I was sitting or standing somewhere in a world in which, forever after, I would be a fatherless child.

2

Home in the Woods

A SIGN ON THE outskirts of town welcomes travelers down old Highway 49 to ITTA BENA, HOME IN THE WOODS . In the autumn the little town still holds its annual reunion called Home in the Woods Day, and usually a band is hired to play in the city park, hot dogs and Cokes are sold from carts, old friends gather. High school class reunions are held on this day. Itta Bena is a Chickasaw word meaning "home in the woods." This was the story we learned in fifth grade anyway, and it is still widely believed by those who care. Recently I looked up Itta Bena in a Chickasaw/English dictionary and found that the word is actually a verb meaning "to build a house of crossed logs." Basically it means to build a log cabin. The romanticizing and poeticizing of its more accurate meaning was probably a publicity gimmick to make the place seem attractive to potential businesses and residents. It is a meaning now that is unchangeable, after long tradition.

The person whose mission it was to carry the legend was our fifth grade teacher, Miss Alberta, a heavy-set old woman who wore a mask of heavy face powder, a gold watch pinned to her blouse. Miss Alberta was rumored to have no vagina. People paid little attention to the rumor. There seemed no end of the silliness and inaccuracy of local legends. The children in Miss Alberta's classroom anticipated the Mississippi history lesson that told of our origins. I sat in a desk just behind a honey-haired girl named Milly. I was absurdly in love with her. On the playground, I became her virtual stalker. She made not a move without my shadow covering hers. She was short and blond and sturdily built and freckled with sunburn, she had white teeth and laughing eyes and near-breasts and a huge older brother whose nickname was Joy Boy, for some unknown reason. Later, Joy Boy shot off some fingers in a hunting accident. Milly was the first girl I ever kissed. We were at a birthday party on the moonlight-softened banks of Roebuck Lake. I bought a dollar's worth of penny stamps in a game of post office and we stood at the lakeside beneath tupelo gums, serenaded by mosquitoes as loud and as large and tuneful as violins, and sent out our extravagant mailing to the stars. Tight-lipped and sweaty we kissed until all our stamps were gone and we were covered with chiggers and mosquito bites. There was another kid at the party as in love with Milly as I was, but Milly assured me that he held no interest for her. She had heard that he sometimes crawled up on the refund-gas tank—which stored the tax-free gasoline allotted to farmers for farm machinery—and inhaled the fumes until he passed out and fell off the tank and injured himself. Once he broke his arm. I told her I would never do such a thing.

Miss Alberta was always neatly dressed—she is, in fact, the only schoolteacher I ever had whose clothing I can actually remember with certainty—crisp cotton dresses, often with a broad collar; in winter a sweater draped over her shoulders like a cape; a pair of glasses depending from her neck by a gold chain; sometimes a strand of pearls; and always, always that fascinating gold watch pinned to her bosom. To check the time she tipped the watch up and snapped open the case and squinted down through her bifocals. There was also a fat alarm clock on her desk. I often wondered why she was so fascinated with the time of day, as all daytime seemed the same to me.

MISS ALBERTA STOOD BEFORE us at her desk, and the lesson in Itta Bena history began. She made the scene palpable: ancient Roebuck Lake, its cypress-darkened waters, the overhanging branches of wild pecan and tupelo gum, turtles on every half-sunken log, cottonmouth moccasins draped on every green twig of willow, alligators mooing like cows from their fecund nests. And then, the white man's house, the first the native Chickasaw had ever seen. The house was real, not romantic legend. A log cabin that probably did inspire the name of the town. The first governor of the state, B. G. Humphries built the little home beside Roebuck Lake. This house I never actually saw, though my mother remembers it. In my mind I can see it, though. In my mind Miss Alberta's vivid tale becomes true. It was a house built of notched logs, lying one across another and cemented with the hardened buckshot and gumbo of the swampbed. The class sat in the silence of awe. We were impressed—I was, certainly. B. G. Humphries, she said. My head reeled, I almost swooned, I clung to every word. She told of the canoe that floated upon those silent waters. I felt it sway beneath me. A dugout, she said. Two barebacked braves knelt in the canoe, dipped their slow paddles. Their braided hair hung down their backs and glistened with animal fat. Each wore a single feather. The sunlight that fell upon their dark shoulders was the same light that flowed through the bank of tall windows into our schoolroom on that yolk-rich-yellow afternoon. They let the boat drift, they squinted their eyes, shaded their brows, each with his hand. One brave pointed in the direction of the clear lane through the forest. An armband with a single feather encircled the upper portion of his arm. Blue herons fished along the shore. An old gar rolled upon the surface of the flood. Through the gap in the trees, they saw the log house. "Itta Bena," the Chickasaw brave said. "Home in the woods."

This was the story Miss Alberta told. She told it well. Mound-building tribes floated upon familiar waters, as if before my eyes. The lake, the governor's house of notched logs, the wilderness, the clearing—I saw them all. I heard wild birds in the trees, saw them wading in the shallows. Then the strangest words came into my ears. They came as if from inside my own head, they were so clear, so distinct. Miss Alberta said, "I was born with no vagina—" Those are the words that I am certain she spoke. With no other education than the bad magic of this moment, I knew the meaning of the word that signified for Miss Alberta an absence. Vagina made sense. I looked up. I looked about me, at the faces of my classmates. Had others heard the same words? I could not tell. No one broke into hysterical laughter. No one wept. No one seemed to react at all, except with the awe one expected from the telling of a tale of our sweet origins. I saw small spots before my eyes. Born with no vagina. The words formed in the air. She had said what she said. I missed hearing what came after this, the phrase that completed her thought. Maybe she recalled all her losses—the handsome boy (there must have been one!) she had wanted to marry but could not because of her unholy handicap. In the silence a song found music in my head. I was born with no vagina and a banjo on my knee. I tapped my foot. Nothing could be finer than having no vagina in the morning. When I asked others they had no idea what I was talking about.

Somebody said, "Maybe she said she was born in Virginia."

I said, "Well, did she say Virginia or didn't she?"

He said, "I didn't hear her say anything, Buddy. I'm just trying to help you out."

3

Up, Up, and Away

THE FIRST TV SET I ever saw sat in a large bare room in a business establishment in Itta Bena called Spock Butane Gas Company. Spock Butane was a prosperous little corporation in this farming community, and it furnished propane fuel to farmers for tractors and home-heating and other purposes. The building was long and low and held several spaces for rent, including a small apartment and a couple of shops, so it was the closest thing Itta Bena was likely to have to an office building, save only city hall. One Saturday afternoon during the matinee the town was rocked by an explosion. When we ran out of the theater to see what had happened, one end of Spock Butane had been blown to smithereens, bricks were everywhere, and a man had been killed. That would happen later, though, and has nothing to do with the television set, except that once Itta Benans had laid eyes on the magic tube, no strangeness or suddenness, even of violence, seemed surprising to us again. An explosion and death seemed, to me anyway, a part of the logic of the expanding universe, once television had been introduced into it.

The Spock Butane building housed the first businesses on one of two main streets in the town center. Near it stood Mr. Hooten's shoe shop, which still had cowboy-style wooden sidewalks. The Dixie Theater, for blacks only, was next. Then the Strand Theater for whites only, except in the balcony. There was a ten-cent store; three Chinese-owned groceries; a Jewish-owned dry goods store; a Sicilian-owned dry goods place; two drug stores; the bank; city hall; the jail; the dry cleaners; the frozen food locker; the VFW hut, which had slot machines and poker tables; Dr. Moore's hardware; Belk's; Dr. Hightower's medical office; and the Kingfisher Cafe, for blacks only. Roebuck Lake, a beautiful snaky body of water, ran through the middle of town. For a while, there was a soap factory near the jail and every day the alley between would be filled with billows of soap suds. Itta Bena was a prosperous little community, and the Spocks were among the most prosperous citizens. They drove a Cadillac and seemed to me a family with many blessings, the television set among the richest of those blessings. They raised Great Danes, which they allowed to run free (this was common and safe in the small-town South), ponylike creatures with slobbering mouths and India-rubber tongues and gleaming coats. The Spocks had two handsome sons a year or two older than me, who in high school drove a new red Mercury coupe.

The TV set had a seventeen-inch screen, the biggest available at the time, and was housed in a large wood cabinet. The room where it sat, with its long expanse of concrete floor and overhead fluorescent lights, was deep and long, and so the set sat at a good distance from where you stood to watch. Someone explained that the farther away from the screen you stood, the better the reception was. This theory I have never fully parsed. The TV was kept playing day and night. In a sense it was impossible to miss anything, in any case. People didn't watch programs. Expectation of programming had not yet entered our intellectual purview. Content was unimportant. We watched the set. What the set was doing by being turned on was really all that mattered. The idea of a picture appearing there before us was far more interesting than anything we might actually see on the screen, and so no one cared what the program at any given time might happen to be.

The nearest television stations to Itta Bena were WLBT in Jackson, a hundred miles to the south, and WMCT in Memphis, slightly farther to the north, so although the television played day and night on one of those two channels, it was a rare day that a recognizable picture ever actually appeared before a viewer's eyes. A few times on Saturday afternoons I actually saw an inning or two of baseball being played somewhere—the reception and sound were never good enough to discern which teams were playing or whether there was a ball or strike or hit or foul, but it was baseball, you could tell this clearly, and that knowledge was enough.