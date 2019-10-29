Aftermath

— “Aftermath” (Aspect, 1/97) had a first hardcover printing of 35,000 copies, and was a Wordstock bestseller.

— LeVar Burton is extremely well-known, both for his role as Kunta Kinte in Alex Haley’s Roots, and for his long-running as Lt. Cmdr. Geordi LaForge on the hugely popular Star Trek “RM”: The Next Generation television series.

— Burton toured extensively to promote the hardcover, generating enormous excitement.

— Also available as a Time warner AudioBook “TM” .



The United States of 2019 is a very different place. Economic depression, an enormous earthquake, and the assassination of a black President-elect have turned the country into a war zone. Four people, each as different and troubled as the next, are the nation’s last hope. But can they overcome the devastation and build a new world?



“This tale of people acting as bad as they want to be vs. others who just want to do the right thing marks an entertaining debut”. — Cleveland Plain Dealer



“Burton’s writing is solid and poised”. — Denver Post



“Burton is only in the initial stage of his writing career…but he has already mastered the art of keeping readers turning pages”. — Booklist



“Epic, along the lines of The Stand; spiritual, along the lines of The Seven Arrows. LeVar Burton created a world in which devastation leads to the possibility of redemption. I highly recommend this book!” — Whoopi Goldberg