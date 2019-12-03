A parenting expert reveals the four biggest threats to girls’ psychological growth and explains how parents can help their daughters develop a healthy sense of self.

In Girls on the Edge, psychologist and physician Leonard Sax argues that many girls today have a brittle sense of self-they may look confident and strong on the outside, but they’re fragile within. Sax offers the tools we need to help them become independent and confident women, and provides parents with practical tips on everything from helping their daughter limit her time on social media, to choosing a sport, to nurturing her spirit through female-centered activities.





Compelling and inspiring, Girls on the Edge points the way to a new future for today’s girls and young women.