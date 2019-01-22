Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Dragonfly
From the New York Times bestselling author of Roses comes a gripping new novel about five young spies embedded among the highest Nazi ranks in occupied Paris
At the height of World War II, a handful of idealistic young Americans receive a mysterious letter from the government, asking them if they are willing to fight for their country. The men and women from very different backgrounds-a Texan athlete with German roots, an upper-crust son of a French mother and a wealthy businessman, a dirt-poor Midwestern fly fisherman, an orphaned fashion designer, and a ravishingly beautiful female fencer-all answer the call of duty, but each for a secret reason of her or his own. They bond immediately, in a group code-named Dragonfly.
Thus begins a dramatic cat-and-mouse game, as the group seeks to stay under the radar until a fatal misstep leads to the capture and the firing-squad execution of one of their team. But…is everything as it seems, or is this one more elaborate act of spycraft?
Edition: Unabridged
Reader Reviews
Praise
"Gripping...In this fast-paced and enjoyable WWII espionage tale, Meacham takes readers to 1942 Nazi-occupied Paris to follow five American spies as they attempt to gather information to assist Allied and French Resistance forces.... Meacham's nail-biting tale will please fans looking for an intricate story of spycraft and deception."— Publishers Weekly
"Complex, epic, and rich in historical detail-an uplifting story of finding friendship behind enemy lines."— Kirkus
"Meacham ratchets the suspense ever tighter, while providing fascinating backstory on the intrepid five [American spies] as well as delivering a detail-rich portrait of Paris during the Occupation."— Booklist
"Leila Meacham is a gift to readers everywhere. With scope and daring, she creates worlds in her fiction that keep us turning pages long into the night. Sumptuous, full bodied and emotional, Dragonfly soars."— Adriana Trigiani, New York Times bestselling author of Tony's Wife
"I was immediately taken by the powerful and poetic storytelling of Leila Meacham. Dragonfly is a meticulously researched novel filled with unforgettable characters during the darkest time in history. Simply unstoppable!"— Armando Lucas Correa, New York Times bestselling author of The German Girl
"Dragonfly is a thrilling spy novel with a tender heart, a plot full of surprising twists, and a rich tapestry of historical detail. Caught up in the complexities of sympathetic characters whose divided loyalties force them to make dangerous choices, I couldn't stop turning the pages."— Kim van Alkemade, New York Times bestselling author of Orphan #8 and Bachelor Girl
"Meacham's impeccable pacing and razor-wire tension evoke the daily drama of life under a Reich whose French reign might have lasted little more than four years but felt like the thousand years that it threatened to endure."— Bookpage
PRAISE FOR PREVIOUS LEILA MEACHAM NOVELS
—Booklist (starred review) (Praise for Titans)
"The finest historical fiction not only entertains but teaches readers something about an era not their own, and this novel offers a stellar crash course in Texas history...The novel has it all: a wide cast of characters, pitch-perfect period detail, romance, plenty of drama, and skeletons in the closet (literally). Saga fans will be swooning."
"Roses heralded as the new Gone with the Wind."—USA Today (Praise for Roses)
"As large, romantic, and American a tale as Texas itself."—Booklist (praise for Roses)
"It's been almost 30 years since the heyday of giant epics...but Meacham's debut might bring them back. Readers who like an old-fashioned saga will devour this sprawling novel of passion and revenge."—Library Journal (praise for Roses)