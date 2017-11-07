Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
The Cancer Revolution
A Groundbreaking Program to Reverse and Prevent Cancer
Integrative health pioneer offers her groundbreaking approach to treating (and preventing) cancer, based on 6 Revolutionary Findings, with a practical program and strategies.Read More
When it comes to cancer, conventional doctors are trained to treat their patients exclusively with surgery, radiation, and chemotherapy. These methods are grueling on the whole body–and they don’t treat beyond the tumor or the cancer itself. The focus is on the disease, not the whole person–and because of this, the outcomes in conventional medicine can be bleak.
But it doesn’t have to be this way. Dr. Leigh Erin Connealy has developed a whole-person approach to treating cancer–and these treatments have helped thousands of patients through her Cancer Center for Healing. In The Cancer Revolution, Dr. Connealy shows you how to get to the root causes of cancer and the practical steps you can take to get back on the path to healing–from balancing your body’s chemistry with nutritional supplements, following a healthy food plan, detoxifying your body and home, exercising regularly, getting deep restful sleep every night, practicing stress reduction techniques, and putting together a supportive healing team.
Chemotherapy and radiation have their place in treatment, but in many cases, they are simply not enough, because cancer isn’t caused by one thing, but by many different factors. All of these causes must be addressed, not just the tumor. The Cancer Revolution will equip you to make impactful, achievable lifestyle choices that fight the root of the disease, and that offer hope for recovery and a cancer-free life.
"Dr. Connealy understands the role of nutrition, epigenetics, and integrative approaches in healing cancer and even preventing cancer. Cancer is not a death sentence. There is always hope, and this book will empower you with knowledge that just might save your life or the life of a loved one."
—Ty M. Bollinger, author of the New York Times bestselling The Truth About Cancer, documentary film producer
"Being diagnosed with cancer never needs to become a death sentence. In this groundbreaking book, Dr. Leigh Erin Connealy provides practical, easy-to-implement strategies that can complement your conventional plan to pave the path for healing and vitality. Highly recommended reading."—JJ Virgin, New York Times bestselling author of The Virgin Diet
"The Cancer Revolution provides lifesaving facts and information; you cannot receive optimal cancer care without knowing what is in this book. Its empowering information will help ensure that no one will have to settle for inadequate and outdated forms of mainstream cancer treatment."—Garry F. Gordon, MD, DO, MD(H.)