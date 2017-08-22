FRIENDSHIP FOR DUMMIES is a new release from Hachette Audiobooks: Powered by Wattpad – an innovative collaboration between Hachette Book Group, a leading publisher, and Wattpad, a passionate storytelling community of over 45 million people. Your favorite online stories, now available in your headphones!

Georgie and Connor were once inseparable. Best friends from birth, they did everything together – until Connor’s dad got a once-in-a-lifetime job offer and the family relocated to New York. Age sixteen, Georgie’s life is totally different. Balancing school, work and her dwindling social life is a challenge already, but it gets even more complicated when her conceited ex-best friend – who also happens to hold a major grudge against her for no apparent reason – moves back into town. One thing’s for certain: friendship should come with an instruction booklet.