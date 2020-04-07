

For most of her life, Lauren Martin thought that she was the only one who experienced insecurity, inferiority, and self doubt that could detail her entire day. But after a chance encounter with a (beautiful, successful) stranger who revealed that she felt it, too, Lauren realized that she wasn’t alone in mood swings. She set out to better understand the hold that her moods had on her, and began to blog about the wisdom she uncovered. Quickly, it exploded into an international online community of women who felt like she did: lost, irritable, depressed, anxious, moody, and desirous of change.



Inspired by her audience to press even deeper, The Book of Moods shares Lauren’s journey to infuse her life with a sense of peace and stability. With observations that will resonate and inspire, this conversational compendium of moods has something for everyone, whether what gets under your skin is your relationship with your mother, the relentless grind at your job, days when you wish the mirror had a Valencia filter, or all of the above. Blending cutting-edge science, timeless philosophy, and effective forms of self-care, Martin has written a powerful, intimate, and incredibly relatable chronicle of transformation.