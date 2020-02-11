John, Paul, George & Ben



Once there were four lads…

John [Hancock],

Paul [Revere],

George [Washington],

and Ben [Franklin].



Oh yes, there was also Tom [Jefferson], but he was annoyingly independent and hardly ever around.

These lads were always getting into trouble for one reason or another. In other words, they took a few…liberties. And to be honest, they were not always appreciated.

This is the story of five little lads before they became five really big Founding Fathers.