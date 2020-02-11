Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

John, Paul, George & Ben

by

Illustrated by


Once there were four lads…
John [Hancock],
Paul [Revere],
George [Washington],
and Ben [Franklin].

Oh yes, there was also Tom [Jefferson], but he was annoyingly independent and hardly ever around.
These lads were always getting into trouble for one reason or another. In other words, they took a few…liberties. And to be honest, they were not always appreciated.
This is the story of five little lads before they became five really big Founding Fathers.
CCBC Choices, 2007

Genre: Children's Books / Juvenile Fiction

On Sale: April 1st 2006

Price: $17.99 / $18.99 (CAD)

Page Count: 40

ISBN-13: 9780786848935

Little Brown Young Readers Logo
Hardcover
