Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

Harlem Stomp!

Harlem Stomp!

A Cultural History of the Harlem Renaissance

by

A lively celebration of one of the most important periods of American cultural history: the Harlem Renaissance. Now with a fresh new package!

Determined to make a new start for themselves at the dawn of the twentieth century, many African Americans joined the Great Migration and headed North. For those who landed in Harlem, New York, it was a time of intellectual, artistic, literary, and political blossoming. Influential African American artists and activists took center stage as they captured the attention of the world.

Harlem Stomp! is a breathtaking, in-depth exploration of this fascinating era. Lavishly designed and illustrated, with photographs, historical documents, and full-color paintings, this virtual time capsule is packed with poetry, prose, and political rhetoric that introduce the amazing lives and work of notable figures such as Langston Hughes, Zora Neale Hurston, Sargent Johnson, and Marcus Garvey.

Read More

Genre: Teen & Young Adult / Young Adult Nonfiction / People & Places / United States / African American

On Sale: November 10th 2020

Price: $19.99 / $24.99 (CAD)

Page Count: 160

ISBN-13: 9780316496339

Little Brown Young Readers Logo
Read Excerpt

Request Desk/Exam Copy

Edition: New edition

What's Inside

Read More Read Less

Reader Reviews

Praise

"This energetic, elegantly designed volume documents the artistic, literary and musical surge of black culture in Harlem."—Publishers Weekly, starred review
"The volume is a visual feast....Together, the words and images bring this extraordinary period to life."—School Library Journal, starred review
"With a beautiful open design, this illustrated history combines the politics of the black metropolis in the roaring 1920s with.... Detailed chapters on the 'blazing creativity' of performers, writers, visual artists, and intellectuals.... Wonderful for browsing."—Booklist, starred review
Read More Read Less