Jack of Hearts (and other parts)
Riverdale meets Love, Simon in this modern, fresh, YA debut about an unapologetically queer teen working to uncover a blackmailer threatening him back into the closet — now in paperback with a fresh new cover design!Read More
Jack has a lot of sex–and he’s not ashamed of it. While he’s sometimes ostracized, and gossip constantly rages about his sex life, Jack always believes that “it could be worse.”
But then, the worse unexpectedly strikes: when Jack starts writing a teen sex advice column for his friend’s blog, he begins to receive creepy and threatening love letters that attempt to force Jack to curb his sexuality and personality. Now it’s up to Jack and his best friends to uncover the stalker–before their love becomes dangerous.
Ground-breaking and page-turning, Jack of Hearts (and other parts) celebrates the freedom to be oneself, especially in the face of adversity.
What's Inside
Reader Reviews
Praise
Praise for Jack of Hearts (and other parts):
A 2019 ALA Rainbow List Top Ten Title
"Jack of Hearts (and other parts) is the sex-ed class you didn't get in high school--positive, frank and inclusive, but also hilarious, heartfelt, and impossibly fun. This book is like a hug that also slaps you on the ass (in the consensual flirtatious sexy way)."—Mackenzi Lee, the New York Times bestselling author of The Gentleman's Guide to Vice and Virtue
"Told in a ferociously original voice, this subversive and defiantly queer ode to living your truth as an act of resistance arrives right on time."—Caleb Roehrig, author of Last Seen Leaving and White Rabbit
"Unapologetically honest, refreshingly bold, and gloriously celebratory, being proud of who you are never felt so good. I loved this book."—Simon James Green, author of Noah Can't Even and Noah Could Never
"...a bold and inclusive exploration of teen sexuality that does justice to [Judy] Blume's legacy and carries the torch forward."—Booklist
"This is the sex-positive gay YA novel of your dreams, starring one of the most authentic and lovable YA characters ever. Warm, funny, and incredibly sexy, Jack of Hearts totally has my heart."—Cale Dietrich, author of The Love Interest
"Bold. Unfiltered. Supportive. Funny. Boundary-shattering. There aren't enough words for how much I loved Jack of Hearts, but if I could sum it up in one, it would be: necessary. Put this book in the hands of every teen who needs the courage to find comfort in their skin and desires (or lack thereof)."—Dahlia Adler, author of Under the Lights
* "The dearth of sex-positive YA literature-particularly sex-positive queer literature-makes this book an essential addition to library collections that serve teens."—School Library Journal, starred review
* "This is a bold, inclusive exploration of teen sexuality that, propelled by Jack's brazen voice, never feels preachy....The mystery adds truly compelling drama....Fresh, sex-positive, and unabashedly entertaining."—Booklist, starred review
"A sex-positive and thoughtful romp with humor and heart."—Kirkus Reviews
"Rosen (The Memory Wall) creates memorable protagonists and brings a fresh, frank voice to his YA debut."—Publishers Weekly
"Jack of Hearts might be the most important queer novel of the decade."—Gay Times