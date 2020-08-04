A hilarious and deeply insightful take on the indignities of middle age and how to weather them with grace — from the former editor-in-chief of Real Simple.



Combining the intimacy of a life-long best friend with the wisdom of a mother, this outrageously funny, affirming, and insightful book from former Real Simple editor-in-chief Kristin Van Ogtrop is a celebration of the indignities of life beyond 40 for women.



From negligent children, to embarrassing lapses, insomnia, and the injustices of menopause, DID I SAY THAT OUT LOUD? is a guide to accepting the challenges of aging with grace and humor while appreciating all the good things life has to offer.



Featuring stories from Van Ogtrop’s own life, as well as anecdotes from her friends and family, this funny, heartwarming ode to aging will give you permission to laugh at the small indignities of life and remind you how much you have to be grateful for.

