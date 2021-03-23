Not My First Rodeo

Get recommended reads, deals, and more from Hachette
By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy
and Terms of Use
Now, tell us what you like to read.
From a rising star in Republican politics, South Dakota governor Kristi Noem tells her rough and tumble story of growing up on a ranch, and how a blessed life of true grit taught her how to lead.
Request Desk/Exam Copy
Academic Icon
Academic icon
by Kristi Noem
Buy Now:
Hardcover / ISBN-13: 9781538707050
ON SALE: September 6th 2022
Genre: Nonfiction / Political Science / General
PAGE COUNT: 288
Select a format: