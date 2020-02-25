How to Break a Heart

This time, even ice cream won’t help. Nick Wainwright is definitely the love of thirteen-year-old Mabry Collins’s life, and when he dumps her in the most mortifying way possible, her heart is shattered. So, maybe they’d never kissed, but they had shared something special. They’d shared LOVE. True love. She’s sure of it. And Mabry would know. She’s watched countless episodes of her favorite telenovela with her best friend, Sirina, and the characters have taught her everything about romance. But when Sirina’s usual methods for comforting Mabry fail, she has an idea: it’s time for Mabry to break a heart of her own. And who better than Thad Bell to teach Mabry how to do it? He was the source of her very first heartbreak, and he seems to have his own reasons for wanting to see Nick suffer. Mabry decides to give it a shot, but she’s pretty sure Thad’s advice will lead to disaster. After all, his sole passion is a burrito with extra hot sauce. Anyone with any sense knows that true love doesn’t come in a foil wrapper! But if Thad can help her win back???um, that is, break???Nick’s heart, then it might just be worth it.