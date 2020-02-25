Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

Don't Splash the Sasquatch!

When Senor Sasquatch boards the bus, he makes one thing perfectly clear to driver: he doesn’t like to be squished. But as the bus travels along its route, other passengers get on–like Miss Elephant Shark, Mr. Octo-Rhino and Miss Whale Goat! Soon senor Sasquatch finds himself at risk…of being squished!
Genre: Children's Books / Juvenile Fiction / Humorous Stories

On Sale: August 4th 2016

Price: $16.99 / $21.99 (CAD)

Page Count: 40

ISBN-13: 9781368005234

