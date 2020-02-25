Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Don't Splash the Sasquatch!
When Senor Sasquatch boards the bus, he makes one thing perfectly clear to driver: he doesn’t like to be squished. But as the bus travels along its route, other passengers get on–like Miss Elephant Shark, Mr. Octo-Rhino and Miss Whale Goat! Soon senor Sasquatch finds himself at risk…of being squished!Read More
By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use