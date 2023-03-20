Visit our store for discounts & free shipping over $35 SHOP NOW>>

Loving You Always
Read Excerpt Glasses Icon Icon of eye glasses over an open book

Request Desk/Exam Copy Academic Icon Academic icon

Loving You Always

by Kennedy Ryan

Audiobook Download Unabridged
ebook Digital original Trade Paperback
Audiobook Download Unabridged
ebook Digital original Trade Paperback

This item is a preorder. Your payment method will be charged immediately, and the product is expected to ship on or around October 17, 2023. This date is subject to change due to shipping delays beyond our control.

Also Available From:

Buy Now:

Apple Audible Kobo Libro.fm AudioBooks.com AudioBooksNow.com AudioBookstore.com Downpour.com Google Play NookAudioBooks.com

On Sale

Oct 17, 2023

Publisher

Hachette Audio logo

ISBN-13

9781668635094

Genre

Romance / Fiction / Romance / Contemporary

Description

The man she can never have . . .

Kerris Moreton should be the happiest woman in the world: She has a successful business and is about to start the family she’s always wanted. But the man of her dreams-the one whose green eyes see straight into her soul and whose gentle hands make her body hum with pleasure-is not hers.

Each secret moment with Walsh Bennett serves to remind Kerris of what she’s missing. And every stolen hour makes it harder to see her future without him. But being with Walsh would betray a sacred promise and upend her perfect life. When tragedy strikes, the razor’s edge between love and loyalty grows sharper than ever. And Kerris must decide where her heart will fall . . .

Don’t miss the first installment in The Bennett’s Series…When You Are Mine.

What's Inside

Read More Read Less