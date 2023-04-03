Be Mine Forever

Visit our store for discounts & free shipping over $45 SHOP NOW>>
Description
Can a secret crush . . .
Jo Walsh has loved Cameron Mitchell for as long as she can remember. Whether front and center in her life or on the periphery, the tall, brooding artist has made his presence seductively and irresistibly known. But whenever they start to get close, Cam pulls away. Jo’s tired of keeping her feelings in a box Cam is afraid to open. If he wants her, he’ll have to prove it. And if he doesn’t, Jo will need to know the real reason why . . .
. . . become the love of a lifetime?
How do you walk away from your soul mate? Cam wishes he knew. No matter how far he runs from Jo, he can’t resist looking back at the silver eyes that seem to see right through him. But as well as Jo thinks she understands Cam, the dark truth about his past is something she shouldn’t have to handle. Cam’s sure that setting Jo free is the right thing to do. Too bad his heart has other ideas . . .
What's Inside
Praise
"When You Are Mine is exactly what I look for in a romance! Achingly beautiful with palpable, real characters, you cannot help but completely fall in love with. I cannot wait for more!"—New York Times bestselling author A.L. Jackson on When You Are Mine
"Ryan's debut is rife with sexual tension while her easy style and likable characters bring this unpredictable love triangle to life."
—USAToday bestselling author Karina Halle on When You Are Mine
—USAToday bestselling author Karina Halle on When You Are Mine