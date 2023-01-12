Free shipping on orders $35+

Ellen Foster (Oprah's Book Club)
Read Excerpt Glasses Icon Icon of eye glasses over an open book

Request Desk/Exam Copy Academic Icon Academic icon

Ellen Foster (Oprah's Book Club)

by Kaye Gibbons

Regular Price $10.99

Regular Price $13.99 CAD

ebook
ebook

Regular Price $10.99

Regular Price $13.99 CAD

This item is a preorder. Your payment method will be charged immediately, and the product is expected to ship on or around October 17, 2012. This date is subject to change due to shipping delays beyond our control.

Also Available From:

Buy Now:

Amazon Apple Books Barnes & Noble Google Play Ebooks.com Kobo

On Sale

Oct 17, 2012

Page Count

144 Pages

Publisher

Hachette Logo Large Light blue Hachette logo with icon and text

ISBN-13

9781616203085

Genre

Fiction / Fiction / Classics

Description

"Filled with lively humor, compassion, and intimacy."
—Alice Hoffman, The New York Times Book Review

"When I was little I would think of ways to kill my daddy." With that opening sentence we enter the childhood world of one of the most appealing young heroines in contemporary fiction. Her courage, her humor, and her wisdom are unforgettable as she tells her own story with stunning honesty and insight. An Oprah Book Club selection, this powerful novel has become an American classic.

Winner of the American Academy of Arts and Letters' Sue Kaufman Prize for First Fiction and the Ernest Hemingway Foundation's Citation for Fiction. 

What's Inside

Read More Read Less