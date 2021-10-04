Sometime in Summer
Read Excerpt

Request Desk/Exam Copy

Sometime in Summer

by Katrina Leno

Little Brown Young Readers Logo

Buy Now:

Amazon Apple Books Barnes & Noble Google Play See All

ebook / ISBN-13: 9780316192057

USD: $9.99  /  CAD: $11.99

ON SALE: June 28th 2022

Genre: Teen & Young Adult / Young Adult Fiction / Family / Parents

PAGE COUNT: 288

ebook
From critically acclaimed author Katrina Leno comes a tender love letter to books and summertime, with a touch of magic.

Anna Lucia Bell believes in luck: bad luck. Bad luck made her best friend stop talking to her. Bad luck caused her parents’ divorce. Bad luck is forcing her mother, Miriam, to sell the family’s beloved bookstore. And it is definitely bad luck that Anna seems to be the only person in the world Miriam is unable to recommend a life-changing book.

When Anna finds out that she and her mom are spending two months in a New England seaside town called Rockport, she expects a summer plagued with bad luck too. But Rockport has surprises in store for Anna, including a comet making its first appearance in over twenty years and two new—but familiar—friends.

In what will prove to be the most important summer of her life so far, Anna learns about love, herself, and the magic that an ordinary summer can bring.

What's Inside

Read More Read Less

Reader Reviews