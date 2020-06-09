Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
The Burn
Rattled from a run-in with a cult and desperate for answers, Detective Betty Rhyzyk decides to go rogue — but her investigation leads straight into the dark underworld of the Dallas drug cartel.
“Deeply satisfying.” —The Washington Post
“A labyrinth of a police procedural punctuated by non-stop action . . . Gripping.” –Associated Press
There’s not much that can make Detective Betty Rhyzyk flinch. But her wounds are still fresh from an encounter with an apocalyptic cult known as The Family, and she’s having trouble readjusting to life as it once was. She’s back at work as a narcotics detective, but something isn’t right — at work, where someone has been assassinating confidential informants, or at home, where she struggles to connect with her loving wife, Jackie. To make matters worse, Betty’s partner seems to be increasingly dependent on the prescription painkillers he was prescribed for the injuries he sustained rescuing her.
Forced into therapy, a desk assignment, and domestic bliss, Betty’s at the point of breaking when she decides to go rogue, investigating her own department and chasing down phantom sightings of the cult leader who took her hostage. The chase will lead her to the dark heart of a drug cartel terrorizing Dallas, and straight to the crooked cops who plan to profit from it all. There’s never a dull moment in Dallas, especially now that Detective Betty’s back.
What's Inside
Reader Reviews
Praise
"Gripping . . . Briskly paced, The Burn barely allows the reader to take a breath as believable twists careen throughout."—Oline Cogdill, Associated Press
"Deeply satisfying . . . [Betty is] an obsessive, borderline unstable, fascinating, Brooklyn-born seeker of truth. . . . With Betty Rhyzyk, Kathleen Kent brings those mean streets to life as excitingly as anybody has in years."—The Washington Post
"Harsh, violent reality is the daily fare for Dallas police detective Betty Rhyzyk, the narrator of Kathleen Kent's satisfying The Burn."— The Wall Street Journal
"Kent's Dallas setting is so meticulously drawn that one can practically smell the streets, the sour odor of the street people. All of her characters are memorable, and not a single one, even the minor characters, is less than three dimensional."—New York Journal of Books
"A suspenseful mystery right up until the end --- and an effective exploration of trauma and its ongoing repercussions, not only for survivors but also for those who care about, and for, them."—BookReporter
"Kent continues to reinvent and subvert traditional noir expectations with the larger-than-life, damaged, courageous Betty. . . . Action-driven mystery anchored by dynamic, deep characters."—Kirkus Reviews (starred)
"A gripping, powerfully human procedural"—Booklist
PRAISE FOR THE DIME:
"Exciting [and] moving... Grisly but likable."—The Wall Street Journal
"Terrific... Kent's own ability to avoid predictable outcomes and keep the reader on edge bodes well for future installments in this series."—Chicago Tribune