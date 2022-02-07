A groundbreaking book on ADHD in adults over 55 by one of the foremost ADHD experts, the first guide offering practical help for older adults with or without a diagnosis



We’ve known that ADHD affects us throughout our lives, but until now, there’s been no attention paid to the needs of adults over 55. Awareness of adult ADHD exploded in the mid-1990’s, but only now, in this book, is attention finally being focused on the issues faced by older adults.



Kathleen Nadeau, PhD is the founder and clinical director of the largest private ADHD specialty clinic in the US. An internationally recognized thought leader in the field of ADHD, she has turned her attention to the needs of older adults, explaining how they are impacted by ADHD in retirement years and guiding them through the complicated maze in search of accurate diagnosis and effective treatment. Her focus is on the practical and the positive, tackling everything from finances, parenting, planning for retirement, social life, and work. In this book, she helps older adults with ADHD understand and make peace with their lifelong struggles. She guides the reader to find needed support, to learn how to help themselves, and to create an ADD-friendly life in retirement.



Whether you suspect that you may have ADHD, have recently received a diagnosis, or were diagnosed years ago, Still Distracted After All These Years will provide you with the information you need to build a more satisfying life in your later years.