New York Times Notable Children’s Books of 2012

The Wall Street Journal Best Children’s Books of 2012

“Rich, absorbing storytelling-a terrific read in every way.” -Nancy Werlin, National Book Award Finalist and author of Impossible “Delightful characters, unique setting, and lovely prose. This is historical fiction at its best!” -Ruta Sepetys, New York Times best-selling author of Between Shades of Gray “This highly unusual story about a highly unusual hero will also feel like your story. Few of us are imprisoned dwarfs, but all of us want to guide our own lives.” -Jonathan Safran Foer, New York Times best-selling author of Extremely Loud and Incredibly Close

Fate:

Is it written in the stars from the moment we are born?

Or is it a bendable thing that we can shape with our own hands?



Jepp of Astraveld needs to know.



He left his countryside home on the empty promise of a stranger, only to become a captive in a luxurious prison: Coudenberg Palace, the royal court of the Spanish Infanta. Nobody warned Jepp that as a court dwarf, daily injustices would become his seemingly unshakable fate. If the humiliations were his alone, perhaps he could endure them; but it breaks Jepp’s heart to see his friend Lia suffer.



After Jepp and Lia attempt a daring escape from the palace, Jepp is imprisoned again, alone in a cage. Now, spirited across Europe in a kidnapper’s carriage, Jepp fears where his unfortunate stars may lead him. But he can’t even begin to imagine the brilliant and eccentric new master-a man devoted to uncovering the secrets of the stars-who awaits him. Or the girl who will help him mend his heart and unearth the long-buried secrets of his past.



Masterfully written, grippingly paced, and inspired by real histori­cal characters, Jepp, Who Defied the Stars is the tale of an extraordinary hero and his inspiring quest to become the master of his own destiny.