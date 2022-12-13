Free shipping on orders $35+
Don't Check Out This Book!
From the creators of the award-winning Three-Ring Rascals and 43 Old Cemetery Road series!
Is the sweet town of Appleton ripe for scandal?
Consider the facts:
Sound strange? Fret not. Appleton's fifth-grade sleuths are following the money, embracing the punny, and determined to the get to the funniest, most rotten core of their town's juiciest scandal. Don't miss this seedy saga!
