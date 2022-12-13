Free shipping on orders $35+

Don't Check Out This Book!
Don't Check Out This Book!

by Kate Klise

Illustrated by M. Sarah Klise

Mar 10, 2020

From the creators of the award-winning Three-Ring Rascals and 43 Old Cemetery Road series!

Is the sweet town of Appleton ripe for scandal?

Consider the facts:
  •        Appleton Elementary School has a new librarian named Rita B. Danjerous. (Say it fast.)
  •        Principal Noah Memree barely remembers hiring her.
  •       Ten-year-old Reid Durr is staying up way too late reading a book from Ms. Danjerous's controversial "green dot" collection.
  •        The new school board president has mandated a student dress code that includes white gloves and bow ties available only at her shop.
 
Sound strange? Fret not. Appleton's fifth-grade sleuths are following the money, embracing the punny, and determined to the get to the funniest, most rotten core of their town's juiciest scandal. Don't miss this seedy saga!

