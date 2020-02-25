Summer Showers

Praise for Cupcake Cousins



“[D]ebut novelist Hannigan has assembled all the ingredients for an entertaining and gentle-natured family tale.”

–Publishers Weekly “Hughes’ cheery black-and-white illustrations capture the cousins’ exuberance, highlighting both misadventures and sentimental moments. . . . Hannigan’s lively tale celebrates family and friendship.”

–Kirkus Reviews

It’s summertime, and the Bumpus family is growing! Aunt Rosie and Uncle Jonathan are expecting, and the entire family gathers together at Whispering Pines for a baby shower. But with Willow’s injured hand and big sisters pushing their way into the kitchen, it looks like Delia and Willow might have to surrender their aprons. When Grandma gives each of the grandchildren a family heirloom, suddenly Delia’s goes missing. Could it be lost in the cupcake’s batter?Follow the tasty recipes once again as Delia and Willow solve the mystery of the missing keepsake and celebrate the arrival of even more cousins in the second book in this charming series.