Description

A history of mathematics and philosophy, and how together, they created the modern world



“Let no one ignorant of geometry enter here,” Plato warned would-be philosophers. Mathematician Karl Sigmund agrees. In The Waltz of Reason, he shows how mathematics shapes, and is shaped by, philosophical investigations of governance, cooperation, morality, and reason: Game theory is integral to today’s moral philosophy, statistics indelibly shaped the meaning of reason, and the search for a logical basis for math birthed the philosophy of language. In the end, mapping the long dance leads Sigmund to find new answers to the question of what it means to be rational, wise, and human, in a technological, number-driven age.



An engrossing history of ideas as vibrant and choreographed as a ballroom full of dancers, The Waltz of Reason empowers as it entertains, giving each of us the tools to ask, what do we know, how do we know it, and what do we want to do, with all these ideas?