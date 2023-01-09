Free shipping on orders $35+

You Are The Everything
You Are The Everything

by Karen Rivers

Oct 30, 2018

Page Count

272 Pages

Publisher

Teen & Young Adult / Young Adult Fiction / Romance / Contemporary

Description

Can you want something—or someone—so badly that it changes your destiny?

Elyse Schmidt never would have thought so, until it happened to her. When Elyse and her not-so-secret crush, Josh Harris, are the sole survivors of a plane crash, tragedy binds them together. It’s as if their love story is meant to be. Everything is perfect, as perfect as it can be when you’ve literally fallen out of the sky and landed hard on the side of a mountain—until suddenly it isn’t.

When the pieces of Elyse’s life stop fitting together, what’s left?

You Are the Everything is a story about the fates we yearn for, the fates we choose, and the fates that are chosen for us.

Praise

“Karen Rivers uses the [second person] perspective to brilliant effect. Grounded firmly in the fragile consciousness of its teenage main character, Elyse Schmidt, the haunting, enigmatic narrative works so well that the only circumstance under which you will want to avoid reading it is if you are actually in flight . . . You take this harrowing yet beautiful journey with her. You see the pieces fall into place. Together, you figure it out.”
—The Chicago Tribune

“It’s the powerful, moving, and thought provoking YA read you need this fall.”
—Hello Giggles

“This is good choice for those who enjoyed E. Lockhart’s We Were Liars or books with pieces that only fit together after a surprising ending. Fans of unreliable narrators and twist endings will clamor for this story of romance and survival.”
School Library Journal, starred review

“Philosophical readers will find much to love here; Rivers picks apart the nuances of friendship and romance, with their attendant loyalties and conflicts . . .  You Are the Everything is an unusual and compelling novel that skillfully plays with narrative perspective.”
Booklist, starred review

“In a novel that challenges concepts of time and reality, Rivers examines wish fulfillment and subconscious defenses . . . [and] evokes the surreal quality of the world that Elyse sees.”
Publishers Weekly

“Well-written and emotionally resonant, this is an unusual and poignant story . . . that explores unfulfilled dreams and ideas of what might have been.”
Kirkus Reviews

You Are the Everything is such a powerful tale of emotional and physical loss, as well as mental health and relationships. Readers who enjoyed Goodbye Days by Jeff Zentner, We Were Liars by E. Lockhart, or Everything All at Once by Katrina Leno will love the tragic and twisting tale of Elyse in You Are the Everything.”
Teenreads
 
"If you're looking for a contemporary romance that's different from any other book you've ever read, this one is for you.”
Young Adult Books Central
 
