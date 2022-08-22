Orders over $45 ship FREE

A Thousand Tomorrows
Read Excerpt Glasses Icon Icon of eye glasses over an open book

Request Desk/Exam Copy Academic Icon Academic icon

A Thousand Tomorrows

by Karen Kingsbury

Regular Price $17.99

Regular Price $22.99 CAD

Trade Paperback Media Tie-In
ebook Trade Paperback
Trade Paperback Media Tie-In
ebook Trade Paperback

Regular Price $17.99

Regular Price $22.99 CAD

This item is a preorder. Your payment method will be charged immediately, and the product is expected to ship on or around November 22, 2022. This date is subject to change due to shipping delays beyond our control.

Also Available From:

Buy Now:

Amazon Barnes & Noble Books-A-Million Indiebound Bookshop Target Walmart

On Sale

Nov 22, 2022

Page Count

256 Pages

Publisher

Worthy Books

ISBN-13

9781546003649

Genre

Fiction / Fiction / Media Tie-in

Description

Bestselling author Karen Kingsbury weaves a powerful story of a young couple whose love must face the ultimate challenge.

Cody Gunner has no use for real love. Abandoned as a child by the person he needed the most, he swears he will never allow himself to love again. Ali Daniels denies love as well. Carrying a terrible secret, she lives life to the fullest, taking risks and refusing relationships. When Cody and Ali meet, their first instincts are to hide behind their emotional walls, seemingly doomed to repeat the patterns they have established of roost of their lives. But their attraction is too strong, and soon they're doomed in another way, for neither can avoid falling in love, regardless of the consequences. Only after three years–a thousand tomorrows later–do they realize at what cost their relationship comes. In the end, they must decide if love is worth the ultimate price.

What's Inside

Read More Read Less