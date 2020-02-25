Charlie and Frog The Boney Hand

Mystery-solving best friends Charlie and Frog are back for more adventures in this sequel by acclaimed author Karen Kane–now in paperback!









Francine (aka Frog) Castle wants to be understood. Frog has been at Castle School for the Deaf her entire life. It’s hard to break away (and stand out) when people don’t take you seriously. That’s why Frog desperately wants to solve a mystery and show the world who she really is: a detective. But when the Boney Hand goes missing, insider Frog is suspect number two.





Together, Charlie and Frog must uncover the facts about an old legend and solve their latest case before the trail goes cold. It will take the help of unexpected friends and a daring race against the clock to finally reveal the truth. Explore what it means to be seen in this thrilling Charlie & Frog mystery from Edgar Award-nominated author Karen Kane.

Charlie is the new kid at Castle School for the Deaf and one of the few students who is hearing. It’s hard to keep up (and fit in) when you don’t know American Sign Language. That’s why Charlie missed the most important detail of all about the Legend of the Boney Hand. It’s real! And when the Boney Hand goes missing, outsider Charlie is suspect number one.