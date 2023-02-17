Get 20% with code SPRING23 SHOP NOW>>
A Llama Is Not an Alpaca
And Other Mistaken Animal Identities
This item is a preorder. Your payment method will be charged immediately, and the product is expected to ship on or around March 7, 2023. This date is subject to change due to shipping delays beyond our control.
Description
Combining scientific facts with the art of poetry, this is a humorous and educational picture book about animals that look alike.
How do you tell a llama from an alpaca, an alligator from a crocodile, or a dolphin from a porpoise? The animal kingdom is full of creatures that look so similar to others that they are often confused for each other. A Llama Is Not an Alpaca pairs rhyming animal riddles with factual responses to both teach and engage young readers as they compare and contrast features of commonly misidentified animals. How many will you get right?!
What's Inside
Praise
"Jameson and Scobie's partnership has generated a near-perfect nonfiction picture book with elements many young readers love: cheerful pictures saturated with color, lively rhymes and the kind of facts that are likely to stick for a lifetime. Lovely, comical illustrations pair with manageable morsels of fact in this fresh and entertaining book of mistaken animal identities and easy ways to tell them apart."—Shelf Awareness
“Employing puns, rhymes, and light interactivity, Jameson and Scobie probe the features that distinguish perceived animal look-alikes…Scobie uses soft-edged, scribbly graphic techniques to showcase friendly looking species as they mingle. When the motley group comes together in a final smile-filled scene, it’s to celebrate the reader’s savvy and reinforce the wildly informative fun on display.”—Publisher's Weekly
“A guessing game for readers who are a little hazy on the differences between turtles and tortoises, dolphins and porpoises, and other often confused animal cousins.”—Kirkus Reviews