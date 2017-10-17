Pretty Vicious is a short story set in the post-apocalyptic Wastelanders universe, about a young woman on the run in a lawless, post-nuclear America.





In a lawless, post-nuclear wasteland, Dolly lives in relative comfort working as a prostitute. She’s got food and shelter, which is more than most have, but she wants to step out of the frying pan and into the fire, to break free and risk life on her own in the wastes.

She escapes with a gun, a knife, and the clothes on her back. She has no knowledge of how to survive in the outside world, but anything will be better than the half-numb life she’s leading.

But Dolly soon learns she’ll have to become as vicious as the wastes around her if she is to make her way alone in the darkness.



