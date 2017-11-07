Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

Tell Me What You Want

The Science of Sexual Desire and How It Can Help You Improve Your Sex Life

by

An award-winning human sexuality expert and author of the blog Sex and Psychology offers an unprecedented look at sexual fantasy based on the most comprehensive study ever conducted.

What do Americans really want when it comes to sex? And is it possible for us to get what we want? Justin J. Lehmiller, one of the country’s leading experts on human sexuality and author of the popular blog Sex and Psychology, has made it his career’s ambition to answer these questions. He recently concluded the largest and most comprehensive scientific survey of Americans’ sexual fantasies ever undertaken, a monumental two-year study involving more than 4,000 Americans from all walks of life, answering questions of unusual scope.

Based on this study, Tell Me What You Want offers an unprecedented look into our fantasy worlds and what they reveal about us. It will help you better understand your own sexual desires and how to attain them within your relationships, but also to appreciate why the desires of partners may be so incredibly different.

If we only better understood the incredible diversity of human sexual desire and why this diversity exists in the first place, we would experience less distress, anxiety, and shame about our own sexual fantasies and better understand why our partners often have sexual proclivities that are so different from our own. Ultimately, this book will you enhance your sex life and enjoy more satisfying relationships and marriages by breaking down barriers and making sexual fantasies a reality.
Genre: Nonfiction / Psychology / Human Sexuality

On Sale: July 10th 2018

Price: $13.99 / $17.99 (CAD)

Page Count: 288

ISBN-13: 9780738234977

Meet The Author: Justin J. Lehmiller

Dr. Justin J. Lehmiller is a social psychologist and one of the country’s leading experts on human sexuality. He is currently the Director of the Social Psychology Program at Ball State University and a Faculty Affiliate of The Kinsey Institute. Formerly, he served on the faculty at Harvard University.

In addition to being an award-winning educator, Dr. Lehmiller is a prolific scholar who conducts research on sexual fantasy, casual sex, secret relationships, and safer-sex practices. He has authored dozens of scientific publications and is the author of the sexuality textbook The Psychology of Human Sexuality. Dr. Lehmiller is on the editorial boards of several prominent academic journals in the fields of relationships and sexuality, including the Journal of Social and Personal Relationships and Psychology of Sexual Orientation and Gender Diversity, and he is an elected full member of the International Academy of Sex Research.

Dr. Lehmiller holds advanced degrees in psychology, including a Master of Science from Villanova University and a Ph.D. from Purdue University.

What's Inside

A Conversation with Dr. Justin Lehmiller

You conducted one of the largest and most comprehensive scientific surveys of Americans’ sexual fantasies. What was your most unexpected finding? That’s a really tough question because I found so many things that were fascinating and surprising! That said, one finding that was particularly interesting to me was the way that our sexual fantasies seem […]
