An award-winning human sexuality expert and author of the blog Sex and Psychology offers an unprecedented look at sexual fantasy based on the most comprehensive study ever conducted.





What do Americans really want when it comes to sex? And is it possible for us to get what we want? Justin J. Lehmiller, one of the country’s leading experts on human sexuality and author of the popular blog Sex and Psychology, has made it his career’s ambition to answer these questions. He recently concluded the largest and most comprehensive scientific survey of Americans’ sexual fantasies ever undertaken, a monumental two-year study involving more than 4,000 Americans from all walks of life, answering questions of unusual scope.





Based on this study, Tell Me What You Want offers an unprecedented look into our fantasy worlds and what they reveal about us. It will help you better understand your own sexual desires and how to attain them within your relationships, but also to appreciate why the desires of partners may be so incredibly different.





If we only better understood the incredible diversity of human sexual desire and why this diversity exists in the first place, we would experience less distress, anxiety, and shame about our own sexual fantasies and better understand why our partners often have sexual proclivities that are so different from our own. Ultimately, this book will you enhance your sex life and enjoy more satisfying relationships and marriages by breaking down barriers and making sexual fantasies a reality.