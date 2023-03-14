Check out our Store + free shipping over $35 SHOP NOW>>

Pranklopedia
Read Excerpt Glasses Icon Icon of eye glasses over an open book

Request Desk/Exam Copy Academic Icon Academic icon

Pranklopedia

The Funniest, Grossest, Craziest, Not-Mean Pranks on the Planet!

by Julie Winterbottom

Regular Price $9.99

Regular Price $12.99 CAD

ebook
Trade Paperback
ebook
Trade Paperback

Regular Price $9.99

Regular Price $12.99 CAD

This item is a preorder. Your payment method will be charged immediately, and the product is expected to ship on or around April 23, 2013. This date is subject to change due to shipping delays beyond our control.

Also Available From:

Buy Now:

Amazon Apple Books Barnes & Noble Google Play Ebooks.com Kobo

On Sale

Apr 23, 2013

Page Count

224 Pages

Publisher

workman-publishing-company

ISBN-13

9780761176855

Genre

Children's Books / Juvenile Nonfiction / Humor / General

Description

Pranklopedia is the young practical joker’s secret weapon, a boisterous collection of over 70 guaranteed-to-amuse (or annoy) pranks to be pulled on friends, siblings, and parents. Discover the Homework Hoax, the Squirting Blister, the Movie Popcorn That Grabs You Back. Pull classic pranks on your siblings, like short-sheeting the bed. Freak out your friends with food pranks: a self-peeling banana, “misfortune” cookies, or ice cream that will make them scream (here’s a hint—it involves instant mashed potatoes). And there are perfect pranks to pull on your parents, including a scheme to “freeze” the family computer.

The book includes recipes for fake bird poop, fake dog poop, fake vomit, and fake snot (regular, nosebleed, and wormy varieties). Plus you’ll find 40 pages of cutout pranks: fake labels (mmm…Cream of Sparrow Soup!), a “winning” lottery ticket, bogus bathroom signs, and letters from school that will make your parents cringe.

A complete prankster’s guide, Pranklopedia also provides a four-part lesson on how to pull the perfect prank and tells you what to do when pranks go bad: 1. Disappear for a while . . .

 

What's Inside

Read More Read Less