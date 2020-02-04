Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Home Work
A Memoir of My Hollywood Years
NEW YORK TIMES BESTSELLER
In this follow-up to her critically acclaimed memoir, Home, Julie Andrews shares reflections on her astonishing career, including such classics as Mary Poppins, The Sound of Music, and Victor/Victoria.
In Home, the number one New York Times international bestseller, Julie Andrews recounted her difficult childhood and her emergence as an acclaimed singer and performer on the stage.
With this second memoir, Home Work: A Memoir of My Hollywood Years, Andrews picks up the story with her arrival in Hollywood and her phenomenal rise to fame in her earliest films–Mary Poppins and The Sound of Music. Andrews describes her years in the film industry — from the incredible highs to the challenging lows. Not only does she discuss her work in now-classic films and her collaborations with giants of cinema and television, she also unveils her personal story of adjusting to a new and often daunting world, dealing with the demands of unimaginable success, being a new mother, the end of her first marriage, embracing two stepchildren, adopting two more children, and falling in love with the brilliant and mercurial Blake Edwards. The pair worked together in numerous films, including Victor/Victoria, the gender-bending comedy that garnered multiple Oscar nominations.
Cowritten with her daughter, Emma Walton Hamilton, and told with Andrews’s trademark charm and candor, Home Work takes us on a rare and intimate journey into an extraordinary life that is funny, heartrending, and inspiring.
"Home Work is a quiet revelation. And by quiet I don't mean dull. The book is packed with emotion, action, gossip, and fascinating tidbits about craft. The Julie Andrews we get to know is salty, funny, passionate, hard-working, gracious, and above all, a brilliant vocalist and actress who has braved many disappointments."—O Magazine
"A frank and intimate storyteller whose radiant spirit fills these pages, Andrews chronicles the peaks and valleys of her life and career. This event-packed memoir is a must for fans of Andrews's life and work, students of cinema history, and anyone who is curious about musical film production."—Library Journal (starred review)
"Details Andrews' transformation from traveling performer to movie star."—Los Angeles Times, Book Club Pick
"Shares reflections on Andrews's astonishing career, and discusses her famous roles in Mary Poppins, The Sound of Music, Victor/Victoria, and more."—Bustle, New Celebrity Memoirs that Will Leave You Starstruck This Fall
"A warm, entertaining memoir...An insightful treat for Andrews's fans."—Kirkus Reviews
"[Home Work gives] readers long-awaited details about [Julie Andrew's] earliest films like Mary Poppins and The Sound of Music.... Andrews continues to approach life -- and writing -- with strength and grace."—People
"Sincere and inspiring...This charming account of Andrews's professional and personal life will no doubt serve to make the venerated performer all the more beloved."—Publishers Weekly
"[W]arm, graceful, and candid... This deeply pleasurable and forthright chronicle illuminates the myriad reasons 'home work' has such profound meaning for artist and humanitarian Andrews... [a] treasury of delectable Hollywood revelations."—Booklist
"The inside-look into the perils and stress of movie making, and the honest portrayal of Andrews' struggles to blend her career, home life, and complicated personal matters offers a rich glimpse into a resilient star. Edward's mercurial but brilliant and generous nature is vividly recounted...her memoir makes it vividly clear that her stardom was not an easy path to achieve."—The Missourian