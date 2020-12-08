The Last Guests

In this thrilling novel for fans of Megan Miranda, a wife finds herself racing for answers when the decision to rent out her family vacation home takes a deadly turn.



Newlyweds Lina and Cain don't make it out to their vacation home on gorgeous Lake Tarawera as often as they'd like, so when Cain suggests they rent the property out on weekends, Lina reluctantly agrees. While the home has been special to her family for generations, their neighbors are all signing up to host renters, and frankly, she and Cain could use the extra money. What could go wrong? And at first, Lina is amazed at how quickly guests line up to spend a weekend—and at how much they're willing to pay.



But both Lina and Cain have been keeping secrets, secrets that won't be kept out by a new alarm system or a locked cupboard. When strange things begin happening on their property, and a visit takes a deadly turn, Lina becomes convinced that someone out there knows something they shouldn't—and that when they come for her, there will be nowhere left to hide.