In the Clearing
A ticking-clock thriller that braids together the stories of a girl raised in a terrifying cult, and of an overprotective single mother whose fears for her child are about to come true.Read More
Amy has only ever known what life is like in the Clearing, with her brothers and sisters–until a newcomer, a younger girl, joins the “family” and offers a glimpse of the outside world. Freya is living an isolated life with her son and their dog, going to great lengths to keep contact with the outside world like an “everyday mum” while being utterly terrified by it. When a news breaks of a missing girl–a child the same age as Freya’s son, Billy–Amy and Freya’s stories intertwine, and the secrets of the past will crawl inexorably into the present.
What's Inside
Reader Reviews
Praise
"A pared-back firecracker where the danger is clear and present--even if its exact shape remains opaque until the book's climax and final gasp-inducing twist.... Pomare has an extraordinary talent for getting readers to question every conclusion and to never completely trust anyone-especially his narrators."—Simon McDonald, Books & Publishing
PRAISE FOR JP POMARE'S DEBUT
"[An] outstanding debut... the final pages turn with their gallows-drop plot surprises. Almost nothing will turn out as it initially appears in this devastating novel of psychological suspense."—Publishers Weekly (starred review)
"With a story line that hooks readers immediately and twists and turns galore, this impressive debut is highly recommended for fans of Gillian Flynn and those who enjoy well-written psychological suspense tales."—Library Journal (starred review)