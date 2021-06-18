The Power of Simple Prayer
The Power of Simple Prayer

How to Talk with God about Everything

by Joyce Meyer

Mass Market / ISBN-13: 9781455526727

USD: $7.99

ON SALE: April 2nd 2013

Genre: Mind, Body, Spirit / Religion / Christian Life

PAGE COUNT: 336

Prayer transforms lives every day. But for those who pray, how many truly understand its power? In her straightforward and profound style beloved by millions worldwide, Joyce Meyer reveals the incredible force that comes through the simple act of prayer. By explaining the keys to unanswered prayers, the hindrances to prayer’s effectiveness, and the Bible’s role in prayer, Joyce gives readers a new perspective on how best to communicate with God. She reveals that through prayerful conversation comes the ability to be successful in life, strong at heart, and sincere with others. Simple prayer, powerful results.

