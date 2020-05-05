Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
In Search of Wisdom
Life-Changing Truths in the Book of Proverbs
#1 New York Times bestselling author Joyce Meyer takes us on a journey through the wisdom of Proverbs to leave us transformed and equipped to face daily choices and challenges.
The book of Proverbs is a treasure trove of both spiritual and practical wisdom that gives us what we need to guide our steps each and every day. Knowledge is important, but if it isn’t turned into action, it fails to help us on an earthly level. Because of this, it is important to gain understanding of the seven foundational principles frequently seen in Proverbs:
- Wisdom,
- Understanding,
- Prudence,
- Knowledge,
- Discretion,
- Discernment, and
- Fear of the Lord.
If we desire to have these qualities, we must make a commitment to slow down. We will need to stop multi-tasking and learn to enjoy times of solitude and blessed quiet. We must give sincere thought regarding action to be taken, remembering that each action produces a result.
Featuring inspiring questions and space for thoughtful reflection, In Search of Wisdom will enlighten you with God’s understanding and teach you the foundational principles and secure God’s help in practicing them.
Edition: Unabridged
