Description

Can we truly find peace and even blessing amid the chaos, the disappointments, and the messes that life brings our way?



Life is often messy. We hear people say, “My life is a mess,” or, “This situation is a mess.” What they mean is that life has become difficult and confusing. God never promises us a trouble-free life. In fact, His Word tells us to expect the opposite. Jesus says, “In the world you will have tribulation; but be of good cheer, I have overcome the world” (John 16:33 nkjv).

Thankfully, trouble is not continuous in our lives. We also go through seasons that are peaceful and pleasant. But life does not always go as we would like, and we need to be prepared for the times when it gets messy.



The Bible is filled with instructions on how to handle ourselves when difficulty comes our way. We need to be stable in every situation, and our ability to do so is based on our thinking and on our belief. No matter what unpleasant circumstances we may face, if we remain patient, trust God, and stay joyful, we can enjoy life while He works on our problems.



In Blessed in the Mess, beloved Bible teacher Joyce Meyer shows us how to be blessed even amid life’s most challenging circumstances. If you have not handled your problems well in the past, then with God’s help, you can begin to handle them better, starting now.



Why not let our difficulties make us better? Why not live in such a way that we will end up better off than we were before the trouble began? We should never waste our pain. Through the wisdom distilled in this book, we can learn how to gain something from our messes, use what we’ve learned to stay out of trouble in the future, and allow our newfound wisdom to help other people mind blessing in the mist of their messes.