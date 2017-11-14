Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Battlefield of the Mind Study Guide
Winning The Battle in Your Mind
The newly updated edition of the study guide companion to Joyce Meyer’s bestselling book of all time, Battlefield of the Mind.Read More
Thoughts affect every aspect of our lives, and that’s why it’s so important to be in control of them. Learn to master your thoughts and win the battles of your mind with this engaging, practical study guide–now updated with fresh and inspiring new content that will help you make the most of what you learn in Battlefield of the Mind.
Edition: Revised
