Battlefield of the Mind Journal

Description

Lining up our thoughts with God’s thoughts is vital to overcoming wrong thinking from Satan and brings freedom and peace. We must know God’s Word well enough to be able to compare what is in our mind with what is in the mind of God; any thought that attempts to exalt itself above the Word of God we are to cast down and bring into captivity to Jesus Christ.



If you are one of the millions of people who suffer from worry, doubt, confusion, depression, anger, or condemnation, you are experiencing an attack in your mind. But you don’t have to live your whole life like this! Satan offers negative thoughts to everyone, but you do not have to accept his offer.



Recording your thoughts and prayers in this journal–along with the book, Battlefield of the Mind–will help firmly establish in your heart forever that you need to begin to think about what you are thinking about, so that you line up your thoughts with God’s thoughts. This renewal of the mind is a process that requires time, but is well worth the effort.