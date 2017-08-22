Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

Battlefield of the Mind for Teens

Winning the Battle in Your Mind

by

Made teen-friendly with contemporary language, BATTLEFIELD OF THE MIND FOR TEENS equips a new audience desperately in need of guidance with a means of winning the war raging inside them.
Genre: Mind, Body, Spirit / Religion / Christian Education / Children & Youth

On Sale: March 20th 2018

Price: $6.99 / $8.99 (CAD)

Page Count: 176

ISBN-13: 9781546031888

Edition: Revised

