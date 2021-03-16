Approval Addiction
Read Excerpt

Request Desk/Exam Copy

Approval Addiction

Overcoming Your Need to Please Everyone

by Joyce Meyer

Faith Words Logo Artboard 2

Buy Now:

Amazon Barnes & Noble Books-A-Million Indiebound See All

Mass Market / ISBN-13: 9780446584111

USD: $8

ON SALE: September 15th 2010

Genre: Mind, Body, Spirit / Religion / Christian Life / Inspirational

PAGE COUNT: 272

Select a format:

Mass Market
ebook Audiobook Downloadable Abridged Trade Paperback
There is an epidemic of insecurity in society today. Many people suffer from an unhealthy need for affirmation. They are not capable of feeling good about themselves. For some the quest for approval becomes an actual addiction, as they seek self-worth from the outside world because they can’t find it within themselves. Joyce Meyer understands the need for seeking approval from others to overcome feelings of rejection and low self-esteem. The good news, she says, is that there is a cure. God provides all the security anyone needs. Her goal is to provide a pathway toward freedom from the approval addiction.

What's Inside

Read More Read Less

Reader Reviews