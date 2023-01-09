A New York Times bestseller!



“In Jordan Matter’s photos, dancers make all the world their stage.” —New York Times



From Jordan Matter, YouTube star and New York Times–bestselling author of Dancers Among Us, a celebration of what it means to be young and full of possibility, featuring gorgeous photographs of well-known dancers (including Tate McRae and Sofie Dossi) as well as stars in the making.



Jordan Matter is known to millions for his 10 Minute Photo Challenge YouTube videos. Now, in one dazzling photograph after another, he portrays dancers—ages 2 through 18—in ordinary and extraordinary pursuits, from hanging with friends to taking selfies, from leaping for joy to feeling left out. The subjects include TV and internet stars like Chloé Lukasiak, Kalani Hilliker, Nia Sioux, and Kendall Vertes, as well as boys and girls from around the neighborhood. What they all share is the skill to elevate their hopes and dreams with beauty, humor, grace, and surprise. Paired with empowering words from the dancers themselves, the photographs convey each child’s declaration that they were born to dance.

Bonus Features: Scan the QR code next to dozens of photos and watch behind-the-scenes videos documenting the shoots.



“Breathtaking photos to free your imagination.” —Diane Sawyer, ABC World News



“When you take the natural grace of dancers and put them in unexpected places, you get photos that really tell a story.” —Fox News

