Free shipping on orders $35+

Born to Dance
Read Excerpt Glasses Icon Icon of eye glasses over an open book

Request Desk/Exam Copy Academic Icon Academic icon

Born to Dance

Celebrating the Wonder of Childhood

by Jordan Matter

Regular Price $11.99

Regular Price $15.99 CAD

ebook
ebook

Regular Price $11.99

Regular Price $15.99 CAD

This item is a preorder. Your payment method will be charged immediately, and the product is expected to ship on or around October 16, 2018. This date is subject to change due to shipping delays beyond our control.

Also Available From:

Buy Now:

Amazon Apple Books Barnes & Noble Google Play Ebooks.com Kobo

On Sale

Oct 16, 2018

Page Count

240 Pages

Publisher

Hachette Logo Large Light blue Hachette logo with icon and text

ISBN-13

9781523505043

Genre

Nonfiction / Performing Arts / Dance / General

Description

A New York Times bestseller!

“In Jordan Matter’s photos, dancers make all the world their stage.” —New York Times
 
From Jordan Matter, YouTube star and New York Times–bestselling author of Dancers Among Us, a celebration of what it means to be young and full of possibility, featuring gorgeous photographs of well-known dancers (including Tate McRae and Sofie Dossi) as well as stars in the making.

Jordan Matter is known to millions for his 10 Minute Photo Challenge YouTube videos. Now, in one dazzling photograph after another, he portrays dancers—ages 2 through 18—in ordinary and extraordinary pursuits, from hanging with friends to taking selfies, from leaping for joy to feeling left out. The subjects include TV and internet stars like Chloé Lukasiak, Kalani Hilliker, Nia Sioux, and Kendall Vertes, as well as boys and girls from around the neighborhood. What they all share is the skill to elevate their hopes and dreams with beauty, humor, grace, and surprise. Paired with empowering words from the dancers themselves, the photographs convey each child’s declaration that they were born to dance.
Bonus Features: Scan the QR code next to dozens of photos and watch behind-the-scenes videos documenting the shoots.

“Breathtaking photos to free your imagination.” —Diane Sawyer, ABC World News
 
“When you take the natural grace of dancers and put them in unexpected places, you get photos that really tell a story.” —Fox News
 

What's Inside

Read More Read Less

Praise

“Matter’s photos are at once playful and mesmerizing.”—Publishers Weekly

“Guaranteed to reignite your childlike spirit.”—Redbook
Read More Read Less