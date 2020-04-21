Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
The Bartimaeus Sequence Gift Set
Fall into New York Times bestselling author Jonathan Stroud’s Bartimaeus Sequence in this complete e-book edition that includes: The Amulet of Samarkland, The Golem’s Eye, Ptolemy’s Gate, and The Ring of Solomon.Read More
Nathaniel is a young magician’s apprentice, taking his first lessons in the arts of magic. But after a devious hotshot wizard named Simon Lovelace ruthlessly humiliates him in front of everyone he knows, Nathaniel seeks his revenge through magic. He pores over texts and works to perfect his skills to summon the 5,000 year old djinni Bartimaeus-but Nathaniel may have bitten off more than he can chew, and soon finds himself in a situation more dangerous and deadly than he could have ever imagined.
These four spellbinding tales — The Amulet of Samarkland, The Golem’s Eye, Ptolemy’s Gate, and The Ring of Solomon — invite readers into a brilliantly imagined world that they’ll never want to leave.
Edition: Digital original
