The Bartimaeus Sequence Gift Set

by

Fall into New York Times bestselling author Jonathan Stroud’s Bartimaeus Sequence in this complete e-book edition that includes: The Amulet of Samarkland, The Golem’s Eye, Ptolemy’s Gate, and The Ring of Solomon.

Nathaniel is a young magician’s apprentice, taking his first lessons in the arts of magic. But after a devious hotshot wizard named Simon Lovelace ruthlessly humiliates him in front of everyone he knows, Nathaniel seeks his revenge through magic. He pores over texts and works to perfect his skills to summon the 5,000 year old djinni Bartimaeus-but Nathaniel may have bitten off more than he can chew, and soon finds himself in a situation more dangerous and deadly than he could have ever imagined.

These four spellbinding tales — The Amulet of Samarkland, The Golem’s Eye, Ptolemy’s Gate, and The Ring of Solomon — invite readers into a brilliantly imagined world that they’ll never want to leave.
Genre: Children's Books / Juvenile Fiction / Action & Adventure

On Sale: May 26th 2020

Price: $31.99 / $40.99 (CAD)

Page Count: 1984

ISBN-13: 9780316706940

ebook
Edition: Digital original

What's Inside

Reader Reviews

A Bartimaeus Novel