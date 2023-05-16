The Truck Food Cookbook

Excerpt

CONTENTS Introduction: STREET EATS ETHICS FRIES & PIES WAFFLES & THEIR KIN BRUNCH ON WHEELS UNEXPECTED PLEASURES SANDWICH UP! HOT DOGS (with a Bow to Burgers) TACOPALOOZA ROLLING IN SWEETS Afterword: MY LIFE AS A LUCKY DOG CONVERSION TABLES INDEX



STREET ECONOMICS: What It Costs IT TAKES $900,000 to open a Chipotle Mexican Grill. A SUBWAY will set you back as much as $200,000. The startup cost for a wheeled restaurant, on the other hand, is often a fraction of what’s needed to open a sit-down restaurant. A standard-issue street food truck, purchased new, will set you back $100,000 or more. But eBay is chockablock with ads for used food trucks that can be had for $10,000 and used food carts that can be had for $2,000. (Back in 2002, along with a friend, I bought a hot dog–shaped cart for $3,000, but that’s a long story, one you can read about on page 2.) Then there’s the matter of permits. New York City, for example, allots just three thousand or so food vendor licenses each year. As you might expect, they’re traded by way of a robust black market, fetching anywhere from $5,000 to $20,000. A city like Austin is more hospitable to vendors; there approximately one thousand licensed vendors pay $200 or so for their permits. STREET EATS ETHICS I was in Saigon, Vietnam, in 2007, eating curbside bánh xèo and bun cha, when I read that the Supreme Court of India had decided to ban street sellers from cooking dishes on the sidewalks of New Delhi. The move was understood to be part of an effort to sweep clean India’s capital in advance of the 2010 Commonwealth Games. That decision was met with derision. Such a change would be unmanageable. Such an edict would be unenforceable in a city where, by some estimates, 100,000 food vendors work the city streets, selling paneers and kachoris and samosas. Street food, as citizens of New Delhi had known it for generations, was to be transformed. City officials planned a licensing system for hawkers. They spoke of food courts of the sort found in Singapore and other Southeast Asian cities. They revealed that under the new system curbside vendors would begin paying taxes.

FRIES & PIES MENU POTATO CHAMPION FRIES with Tarragon & Anchovy Mayonnaise PORTLAND POUTINE SWEET POTATO FRIES with Cilantro, Garlic, and Lime FRIED YUCCA with Garlic-Cilantro Sauce CHICKPEA FRIES TATER TOTS with Sumac HAM CROQUETAS MOLOTES OAXAQUENOS EMPANADAS DE HUITLACOCHE CHICKEN CHEDDAR BACON PASTIES SWEET POTATO AND SWISS CHARD PIES JAMAICAN MEAT PATTIES SALMON AND CHIPOTLE FRIED PIE with Chipotle Mayonnaise CRAWFISH PIES with Creole Cream Cheese Hawthorne Boulevard and SE 12th Avenue, Portland, Oregon POTATO CHAMPION ALONG WITH WHIFFIES FRIED PIES (see page 274) and a clutch of other vendors, including a graffiti-tagged camper van dishing pastas under the name Yarp?!, Potato Champion works a late-night pod in southeastern Portland. The trailer is greenish in color. A cartoon lumberman, who looks like he’s fond of playing dress-up pirate, covers the door. Mike McKinnon, a drummer in the Portland band Reporter, fell for Belgian-style frites when traveling, well, through Belgium. At the back left corner of the truck is a massive pile of oil-poached frites waiting to hit deep oil for the second time. Mike serves straight potatoes in paper cones, with horseradish ketchup, rosemary truffle ketchup, and tarragon-anchovy mayonnaise on the side. And, although the Belgians would sneer, he serves that supremely trashy Canadian specialty poutine in pasteboard coffins, piled high with goo and gravy.

SERVES 4 TO 6

2 tablespoons (¼ stick) butter

2 tablespoons all-purpose flour

2 cups beef stock

1 teaspoon salt

½ teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

Potato Champion Fries (page 9)

½ pound fresh cheese curds (see Note)

1 Melt the butter in a saucepan over medium heat and stir in the flour. Cook the butter and flour, stirring constantly, until deep brown in color, about 10 minutes. Stir in the beef stock, salt, and pepper. Let the liquid come to a boil, then reduce the heat to low and cook until it is the consistency of thick gravy, about 15 minutes. Remove the gravy from the heat and keep it warm if not using immediately.

2 Pile up 4 to 6 batches of fries, crumble the cheese curds over each serving, and pour the gravy on top. Serve the poutine before those splinters of potato turn soggy.

NOTE : If you can’t find cheese curds locally, try coarsely shredded cheddar or American.

SWEET POTATO FRIES

WITH CILANTRO, GARLIC, AND LIME

I LOVE THE IDEA of sweet potato fries. The reality of sweet potato fries is often another matter. They usually brown too quickly and taste acrid. These things, on the other hand, are brilliantly golden and sweet, thanks to Liba’s key technique, a quick roll of the sweet potatoes in rice flour.

Aurora Avenue and North 90th Street, Seattle, Washington

PALADAR CUBANO

PEDRO VARGAS, who grew up in the town of Pinar del Río in western Cuba, is a conga player by vocation. His bona fides include stints with Barbarito Torres of Buena Vista Social Club fame. Outfitted with an adjacent wooden deck and set in a gravel lot on Seattle’s multicultural thruway, Pedro’s white truck, Paladar Cubano, doubles as a Cuban cultural center.

A boom box blasts timba and casino, Cuban riffs on salsa music. Plastered to the truck windows are posters for touring Cuban acts and a menu placard that reads “What is Mamey?” (It’s a firm tree fruit with a taste comparable to sweet pumpkin; Paladar Cubano serves mamey shakes.)

Everyone in line seems to be ordering Cuban sandwiches, swabbed with lots of yellow mustard and toasted on a trouser press–like device. But I’m keen on Pedro’s fried yucca chips, dipped into a pungent garlic sauce.

Garlic-Cilantro Sauce

JEANETTE VARGAS, PEDRO’S WIFE , is a native of Wisconsin. They met in Seattle when Pedro was playing the conga and Jeanette was dancing. This garlic sauce recipe is her creation. I asked Pedro how the sauce came to be. “She likes garlic,” said Pedro. “A lot. She told me to put it in the blender. And so that’s what I did.”

7875 SE 13th Avenue, in the Sellwood neighborhood of Portland, Oregon

GARDEN STATE

THE GARDEN IN QUESTION is not in Oregon, no matter how verdant the surrounding countryside might appear. No matter how fat the summer berries, how funky the fall mushrooms. The Garden State is New Jersey, where Kevin Sandri lived before he came to the Portland neighborhood of Sellwood.

Kevin works in the Italian genre. That translates into meatballs stuffed into crusty loaves; and arancini, saffron risotto balls laced with fresh mozzarella; and chickpea fries that a Frenchman might recognize as panisse, all served from a quilted, stainless steel cart that gleams when the afternoon sun hits it.

TATER TOTS

WITH SUMAC

“SUMAC CUTS THE GREASE,” was Michele Grant’s rationale when I asked her why she sprinkles a comparatively exotic spice, associated with Persia, on mundane American Tater Tots. “Plus the lemony notes give the tots balance.” She also offers smoked paprika “because my family is from Eastern Europe.” At the time I visited The Grilled Cheese Truck, a lemon and garlic aioli was in development.

85 Rainey Street, Austin, Texas

EL NARANJO

ILIANA DE LA VEGA is a native of Mexico City. She made her mark in Oaxaca, where along with her husband, architect Ernesto Torrealba, a native of Chile, she cooked in the 1990s at the restaurant El Naranjo. Iliana took chances with hypertraditional Oaxacan cookery, which is to say she fiddled with mole sauces and, in the process, confounded locals.

She embraces her role as rebel. That’s what Iliana told me when we met. And that’s what she told the New York Times back in 2002: “I find it very patronizing when people have this idea that to make Oaxacan cuisine you have to be a Zapotec woman with long braids and a serape working over a stone comal.”

In 2005, amid political unrest, she left Oaxaca, eventually settling in Austin. For the last couple of years she’s been teaching classes at the Culinary Institute of America’s campus in San Antonio. More recently still, she’s been readying El Naranjo, her Oaxacan food cart. One taste of her miniature empanadas, perfumed with huitlacoche, and you’ll know that the street food game in Austin changed for the better, and forever, in the early spring of 2010, when Iliana and Ernesto hit the street.

EMPANADAS DE HUITLACOCHE

ALSO KNOWN, RATHER INDELICATELY , as corn smut, huitlacoche is a fungus that infects corn. Think of it as the Mexican answer to Italian truffles and you’re close to grasping the funk of the flavor. In Iliana de la Vega’s recipe that funk is tempered by the sharp and resinous herb known as epazote.

100 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, Madison, Wisconsin

LMN O’PIES

WHEN I ASKED PAUL, the counterman at LMN O’Pies, how to pronounce pasties, he said in reply, “Pah-sty is what I say. Pay-sties are for nipples.” He also told me that the pasties of Michigan’s Upper Peninsula are, as I suspected, the inspiration for this red hut on wheels, parked catercorner from The Dandelion. (The Upper Michigan pasties were more than likely inspired in turn by the pasties that migrant tin miners from Cornwall, England, once favored.)

The distance from Michigan to Wisconsin has afforded Lindsay Gehl, the baker behind LMN O’Pies, certain liberties. And she has taken those liberties, which is how I came to stand on Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, in the shadow of the state capitol building, and eat a chicken and bacon pasty, sauced with ranch dressing, and a brace of miniature cherry pasties.

LMN O’Pies Pasty Dough

TO MAKE A PASTY , you’ll need a pasty dough recipe, like this one, inspired by the work of Lindsay Gehl at LMN O’Pies.

MAKES ENOUGH FOR 4 LARGE OR 6 SMALL PASTIES

3 cups all-purpose flour, plus flour for rolling out the dough

1 teaspoon salt

¾ cup (1½ sticks) cold butter or ¾ cup lard, cut into 12 pieces

About 12 tablespoons ice water

1 Sift the flour and salt in a large bowl. Using a pastry cutter or 2 knives, work in the cold butter or lard until the mixture looks like course oatmeal. Add 6 tablespoons of the water and stir to combine until the dough starts to hold together. Add more water as needed to barely form a ball. Wrap the dough in plastic wrap and refrigerate it for at least 1 hour.

2 Remove the dough from the refrigerator and divide it into 4 large balls or 6 smaller balls. Lightly flour a work surface and, using a floured rolling pin, roll out each ball of dough into a circle about ¼ inch thick. Add a little more flour if the dough is sticky, but don’t overwork it. Now fill, bake, and eat.

SWEET POTATO AND SWISS CHARD PIES

THIS RECIPE FROM BIKE BASKET PIES finds inspiration in the farmers’ market movement. Natalie Galatzer, who earned her undergraduate degree in molecular biology, is, like many folk in their twenties, a strong advocate of local food and local farmers. When we met, our rendezvous point was, appropriately, the farmers’ market at the Ferry Plaza.

On a bike and on Twitter in San Francisco, California

BIKE BASKET PIES

NATALIE GALATZER’S basket is bigger than most. Rectangular and crafted from heavy-duty wire, it holds a stack of diminutive pies, which the twenty-something insurgent baker prepares in her home kitchen and delivers on a bike route that wends from her Mission home through the streets of San Francisco and back again.

After college, Natalie worked in AmeriCorps. And then in South America. She has experimented over the past few years with a number of food strategies. She’s tried freeganism, which relies in part on Dumpster diving. And she once pondered starting a supper club business in her apartment. But then she realized, “Hey, I can bake!”

When the gods prove munificent, Natalie Galatzer relies on windfall fruit. As in the fruit that grows on trees in her Mission neighborhood. When ripe, that fruit drops to the ground for the proverbial picking. (Sad to say, sweet potatoes don’t grow on trees. Instead, Natalie gets her sweet potatoes for the pie featured here from a friendly farmer.)

JAMAICAN MEAT PATTIES

MOST OF THE JAMAICAN street food vendors I have encountered here in the United States serve prefab meat patties. Some, like O’Neill Reid of the Jamaican Dutchy cart on 51st Street in New York City—the one with the flat screen TV plastered across the bow—own up to the freezer box origins of their pale-yellow pastry pouches of curry-scented beef. Most don’t. The following recipe is an homage to the flaky made-from-scratch renditions sold by Jamerica Restaurant.

Library Mall, Madison, Wisconsin

JAMERICA RESTAURANT

ON THE DAY I VISITED Jamerica Restaurant, bottles of hot sauce lined the counter of this bright yellow hut. And rap, not reggae, blasted from the stereo. In other words, although proprietor Martin Deacon was raised in Port Antonio, Jamaica, he has now been flying the Jamaican flag in Madison for more than forty years.

First came a grocery, which evolved into a restaurant, which birthed a weekday lunch cart. Assimilation led to the inclusion of jambalaya on Deacon’s cart menu. Then came jerk tofu, which, as you might imagine, pales in comparison to the curried goat.

SALMON AND CHIPOTLE FRIED PIE

I’VE TALKED TO PEOPLE who call pies like these preacher pies, the reference being, I suppose, to the reward that follows a Sunday morning sermon. I’ve heard hunters talk of keeping a hot pie in the slash pocket of a tweed jacket on a cold morning. And at Whiffies Fried Pies, from which the recipe for these particular pies came, I’ve watched kids dance through the parking lot listening to hip-hop on their headphones while eating crescent-shaped salmon pies.

SW 5th Avenue and Stark Street, Portland, Oregon

THE SWAMP SHACK

TREY CORKERN knows how to broadcast Louisiana credibility. When I visited his Spanish moss–draped trailer, he displayed, alongside the register, a calendar from the Saturn Bar, the avant-funk New Orleans dive. (If you know New Orleans, you know that the Saturn, decorated with those rocket-booster neon light fixtures, may be that city’s most beloved dive bar.)

But some facets of The Swamp Shack only come into focus when you sit on one of the swivel stools at the counter running the length of his trailer. That’s where you’ll learn that Trey was born in Franklinton, Louisiana, that he’s a photographer by education, and that, for a while at least, he worked the line at Galatoire’s, the fabled New Orleans Creole restaurant.

Creole Cream Cheese

THIS MAY BE the most fetishized ingredient in present-day Louisiana. The good folks of Slow Food have included it in their Ark of Taste, a compendium of endangered foods, wherein Creole cream cheese is described as “similar to Neufchâtel and other fresh farmhouse-style cheeses with a taste somewhere between ricotta and crème fraîche, and with an underlying hint of buttermilk.” Enjoy the cheese on toast or crackers and with fresh and dried fruit.

MAKES ABOUT 4 CUPS

1 gallon skim milk

½ cup buttermilk

8 drops of liquid rennet (see Note)

YOU’LL ALSO NEED

1 piece of butter muslin or cheesecloth

1 Combine the skim milk, buttermilk, and liquid rennet in a large pot and heat over medium heat to a temperature of 110°F, about 10 minutes. Remove the milk mixture from the heat, cover the pot with a towel, and let stand at room temperature for 24 hours. Do not stir.

2 After 24 hours, place a large colander lined with butter muslin or cheesecloth in the sink and pour the milk mixture into the colander. Let the cheese drain for 10 minutes, then refrigerate it overnight after pulling the edges of the cloth over the top of the cheese and setting the colander in a bowl to catch drips. Once it has drained, you will have Creole cream cheese. Remove the cloth and store the cheese in the refrigerator, covered, for up to 2 weeks.

NOTE: Liquid rennet is available in the refrigerated section of natural food stores.

WAFFLES & THEIR KIN

MENU STARTER WAFFLES with Parkers’ Maple Butter SAUSAGE GRAVY AND WAFFLES BACON OR SAUSAGE WAFFLES WAFFLE BREAKFAST TACOS CROQUE MONSIEUR “TACOS” LIEGE WAFFLES with Spekuloos Spread PEANUT RICE PANCAKES MOROCCAN CHICKEN CREPES with Buttermilk-Feta Dressing and Fliphappy Harissa LEMON CREPES COCONUT VEGGIE CHICKEN CREPES FRIED FRENCH TOAST

LAST SEEN

SW 4th Avenue and College Street, Portland, Oregon

PARKERS WAFFLES & COFFEE

SCOTT AND ABBIE TRIMBLE bought their trailer on Craigslist in the summer of 2009. It had previously been a pizza trailer. In July they parked it in the Portland State University pod of food carts.

Waffles with maple butter came first for the husband and wife team. Then waffles and gravy. Then waffles and chili. By the time they hit waffle-wrapped Reubens, their experimentation had reached its ridiculously sublime conclusion. With that concoction on the top of my mind, waffles and gravy seemed, well, normal.

Parkers’ Maple Butter

IF YOU’RE PLANNING to walk with waffle in hand, smear one side with the maple butter, fold the waffle in half, and tuck the resulting crescent in a pouch made from, say, waxed paper. Walk, but watch for leaks.

MAKES ABOUT 1 CUP

8 tablespoons (1 stick) salted butter

½ cup pure maple syrup, preferably Grade B (see Note)

Place the butter and maple syrup in a small saucepan over low heat and stir constantly until the butter melts. Pour the Maple Butter into a small bowl and let cool at room temperature to a spreadable consistency. Smear the butter on waffles or pancakes. The butter can be refrigerated, covered, for 1 week or frozen for up to 2 months.

NOTE : Grade B maple syrup is the darkest of the commercial grades of maple syrup and has an intense maple flavor.

SAUSAGE GRAVY AND WAFFLES

THIS RECIPE, INSPIRED by Parkers Waffles & Coffee, is theoretically portable. Fold your waffle just so and you have a cone that might hold that sausage gravy for thirty seconds or so before it leaks through. Better, if you’re at Parkers, eat this one on the trunk of a car. Of course, at home, the kitchen counter works.

Hawthorne Boulevard and SE 33rd Avenue, Portland, Oregon

LITTLE BLUE WAFFLE WAGON

ANDREA HAWK AND EMMY ERVIN are lapsed waitresses who decided, after slinging hash and eggs for years, that they would make a living by cooking as well as slinging. In July of 2008 they bought a Shasta, one of those teardrop-shaped campers that you pull behind a pickup. And they parked it in a gravel lot between a lighting store and a psychologist’s office.

In the grand Portland tradition, they staked their business on waffles—and on coffee from the local Stumptown Coffee Roasters. Working three irons, set on what was once the camper’s bunk bed platform, they dish waffles through a small window to regulars who gather in the gravel lot to eat on 1950s–era TV trays.

WAFFLE BREAKFAST TACOS

THE BREAKFAST TACO is the signature food of Austin. Made with flour tortillas, traditionally stuffed with chorizo and eggs or bacon and eggs, breakfast tacos have given rise to a wide range of riffs, from the breakfast “panaani” at the Whip In convenience store to the waffle recipe here from Jason Umlas at Lucky J’s.

When the eggs are about halfway done, add the bacon, cheese, and breakfast potatoes (see Note) and cook, stirring, until the eggs are set to taste.

4 Place a waffle in another skillet and heat it over medium-high heat for about 1 minute. Turn the waffle over and spoon the egg mixture on top. Fold the waffle in half. Keep the waffle taco warm while you make the remaining ones.

NOTE : If you’d prefer to serve the breakfast potatoes alongside the tacos instead of in the mix, that’s cool.

LAST SEEN

Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and Rio Grande Street, Austin, Texas

LUCKY J’S

JASON UMLAS focused on East Asian studies at Brown University. Inspired, he lived in Tokyo for six months. Then he moved to Los Angeles, where he cooked at various restaurants including, God help us all, The Cheesecake Factory. While in LA he also fell, more felicitously, under the spell of Roscoe’s House of Chicken ’n Waffles, the iconic Hollywood restaurant.

When I met Jason he had settled in Austin, where he was frying birds in the tiny red Lucky J’s trailer on Burnet Road. Behind the trailer, flanking a hardware store, Jason had installed picnic tables. On a Sunday afternoon I watched customers perched at those picnic tables pull brown-bagged vodka bottles from their backpacks and pour Bloody Marys while Jason bopped back and forth from the waffle irons in the trailer to a turntable and speakers set up in the parking lot, where he was spinning Sergio Mendes and Brasil ’66, the O’Jays, and Jimi Hendrix.

Lucky J’s Waffles

THE WAFFLES HERE ARE LIKE WHITE BREAD , meant to bolster breakfast tacos, not to get in the way. This recipe, unapologetically plain and inspired by Lucky J’s, gets the job done, and then gets out of the way, letting all the good stuff you pile on top come to the fore.

S. Lamar Boulevard at Collier Street.

S. 1st Street at Monroe Street E.