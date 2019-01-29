Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Dr. John Lee's Hormone Balance Made Simple
The Essential How-to Guide to Symptoms, Dosage, Timing, and More
From the bestselling authors of the classic “What Your Doctor May NOT Tell You” books about menopause and pre-menopause comes an easy-to-use guide on balancing hormone levels safely and naturally.Read More
Dr. John Lee will help you answer key questions like:
- Are my symptoms caused by a hormonal imbalance?
- Which hormones do I need to regain hormone balance?
- How do I use hormones for optimal health and balance?
Edition: Unabridged
