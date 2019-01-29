Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

Dr. John Lee's Hormone Balance Made Simple

The Essential How-to Guide to Symptoms, Dosage, Timing, and More

From the bestselling authors of the classic “What Your Doctor May NOT Tell You” books about menopause and pre-menopause comes an easy-to-use guide on balancing hormone levels safely and naturally.

Dr. John Lee will help you answer key questions like:
  • Are my symptoms caused by a hormonal imbalance?
  • Which hormones do I need to regain hormone balance?
  • How do I use hormones for optimal health and balance?
Plus, learn how and when to use estrogen, testosterone and progesterone cream, in simple, effective language. If you want the ABCs of using natural hormones, this book is for you.

Genre: Mind, Body, Spirit / Health & Fitness / Women's Health

On Sale: August 13th 2019

Price: $22.98 / $29.98 (CAD)

ISBN-13: 9781549151620

Edition: Unabridged

What's Inside

