Race of Aces
WWII's Elite Airmen and the Epic Battle to Become the Masters of the Sky
The astonishing untold story of the WWII airmen who risked it all in the deadly race to become the greatest American fighter pilot.Read More
In 1942, America’s deadliest fighter pilot, or “ace of aces” — the legendary Eddie Rickenbacker — offered a bottle of bourbon to the first U.S. fighter pilot to break his record of twenty-six enemy planes shot down. Seizing on the challenge to motivate his men, General George Kenney promoted what they would come to call the “race of aces” as a way of boosting the spirits of his war-weary command.
What developed was a wild three-year sprint for fame and glory, and the chance to be called America’s greatest fighter pilot. The story has never been told until now.
Based on new research and full of revelations, John Bruning’s brilliant, original book tells the story of how five American pilots contended for personal glory in the Pacific while leading Kenney’s resurgent air force against the most formidable enemy America ever faced.
The pilots — Richard Bong, Tommy McGuire, Neel Kearby, Charles MacDonald and Gerald Johnson — riveted the nation as they contended for Rickenbacker’s crown. As their scores mounted, they transformed themselves from farm boys and aspiring dentists into artists of the modern dogfight.
But as the race reached its climax, some of the pilots began to see how the spotlight warped their sense of duty. They emerged as leaders, beloved by their men as they chose selfless devotion over national accolades.
Teeming with action all across the vast Pacific theater, Race of Aces is a fascinating exploration of the boundary between honorable duty, personal glory, and the complex landscape of the human heart.
What's Inside
Reader Reviews
Praise
Praise for John R. Bruning's Indestructible:
"This thriller-like narrative not only reveals the disturbing plight of courageous American families held in Japanese interment camps, but also delivers a gripping portrait of a uniquely American hero, Pappy Gunn, who fought two wars -- one for his country and one to rescue his wife and children."
—James Bradley, New York Times bestselling author of Flags of Our Fathers, Flyboys, The Imperial Cruise, and The China Mirage
"Here is a true story with something for everyone. Love, war, treachery, adventure, and above all an intimate portrait of the made-for-Hollywood life of a man who broke all the rules and remade them to his liking...Bruning shows us a big-hearted man determined to save his family -- and a brilliant scientist-pilot who was determined to win the war along the way."
—Adam Makos, New York Times bestselling author of A Higher Call and Devotion
"From the opening pages, Bruning grabs you by the collar and pulls you into the story, not letting go as he masterfully guides you through a part of World War II that is largely unknown. This is the work of a skilled wordsmith who knows how to tell a story."
—Gregory A. Freeman, bestselling author of The Forgotten 500
"This is a beautifully told story of a faimly separated by war, and of an extraordinary father, driven to avenge his family, who by sheer force of character changed the nature of warfare. A superbly told tale of love, honor, courage, and devotion."
—Alex Kershaw, New York Times bestselling author of Avenue of Spies
"Set against the sprawling and violent Pacific War, Indestructible is the incredible story of one man's courage, tenacity, and dogged fight to rescue his family caught behind enemy lines. The book left me with chills."
—James M. Scott, bestselling author of Target Tokyo: James Doolittle and the Raid that Avenged Pearl Harbor
