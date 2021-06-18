Living on the Black

Pitchers are the heart of baseball, and John Feinstein tells the story of the game today through one season and two great pitchers working in the crucible of the New York media market. Tom Glavine and Mike Mussina have seen it all in the Major Leagues and both entered 2007 in search of individual milestones and one more shot at The World Series-Glavine with the Mets, Mussina five miles away with the Yankees. The two veterans experience very different seasons — one on a team dealing with the pressure to get to a World Series for the first time in seven years, the other with a team expected to be there every year.



Taking the reader through contract negotiations, spring training, the ups of wins and losses, and the people in their lives-family, managers, pitching coaches, agents, catchers, other pitchers — John Feinstein provides a true insider’s look at the pressure cooker of sports at the highest level.